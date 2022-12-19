Elon Musk's latest Twitter poll talks about his resignation

Elon Musk has at last raised the critical issue of whether he should "step down as the head of Twitter" in his most recent poll. The tech billionaire has promised to follow the poll's findings.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Since he assumed the role of CEO in the latter part of October, there have been numerous scandals involving the social media site. "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I'll follow this poll's findings". “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, as you might get it," Musk tweeted in response. About 10 hours remain until the poll's deadline, and the results now favour those who want him out as Twitter CEO.

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Over 7,439,915 people voted in the poll. More than 57.2 per cent of users chose "Yes," while 42.8% chose "No."

The choice was made shortly after he declared that Twitter will delete accounts "created solely" for the purpose of promoting other social media networks.

The firm announced on Sunday that it will delete accounts that promoted rivals and contained links to websites like Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon. Musk added that he will henceforth hold votes on all significant policy changes.

Since taking over the microblogging platform, Musk has faced criticism for a number of the changes he's made, including sacking more than half of the staff and reopening the service to previously banned users.

Over the past week, he has come under increased fire for suspending user accounts of notable journalists from the Washington Post, CNN, New York Times, and other publications for "doxxing" his location.

But after severe public backlash, accounts were restored.