Elon Musk's BIG warning to xAI employees: 'Send summary of what you have achieved and what you...'

BUSINESS
Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has once again asked his employees to list their recent accomplishments. This time, he has sent an email to all xAI staff, urging them to send detailed summaries of their recent achievements and future plans.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has once again asked his employees to list their recent accomplishments. This time, he has sent an email to all xAI staff, urging them to send detailed summaries of their recent achievements and future plans. The Tesla and SpaceX boss has granted just two days to the staff to compile one-page reports, underscoring what they have accomplished in the recent past and what they plan to achieve in the next month.
According to CNN, which accessed a copy of the Tuesday afternoon email, Musk set a Thursday noon deadline for responses: "Send a one-page summary of what you've accomplished in the past four weeks and what you intend to accomplish in the next four weeks. This is due by noon on Thursday". Notably, the request comes as xAI gears up for a three-hour all-hands meeting on Wednesday.
The latest demand falls in line with Musk's established pattern of requesting his employees' productivity reports at certain intervals. In August 2024, he sent a similar email to X employees, asking for their monthly and yearly contribution summaries.
During his brief advisory role with the Department of Government Efficiencies (DOGE), Musk sent emails to federal employees, asking for their weekly accomplishment lists. The Tesla CEO had threatened that the non-response would be considered resignation.
