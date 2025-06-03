WhatsApp now has a rival. Elon Musk has added a brand new feature to its X social media platform, XChat. Elon Musk is on his way to make X, a SUPERAPP, that has all-in-one features. First, he introduced GrokAI, then X Money, now XChat.

XChat will provide users with end-to-end encryptions, auto-deleted messages and sending files.

Elon Musk is on his way to make X, a SUPERAPP, that has all-in-one features. First, he introduced GrokAI, then X Money. Now Elon Musk has announced XChat, which is in a testing phase. However, its launch date is still not confirmed. After its launch, the XChat will posses similar features to WhatsApp.

Elon Musk on X, announced, "All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages and the ability to send any kind of file. Also, audio/video calling. This is built on Rust with (Bitcoin style) encryption, whole new architecture. You can do audio/video calls without a phone number across all platforms."

What is X Money?

Recently, Elon Musk rolled out X wallet. X Money is a digital wallet, built directly into the X app. This enables users to send and receive money, make purchases, banking, contactless payment and also conduct cryptocurrency transactions via Bitcoin, all in all a 'SUPERAPP' with multifunctions. If we have to compare it on the lines of how it really works, we can take China's WeChat, and India's PhonePay app.