Meet world's richest person, has more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani combined, his net worth is...

This man has been named the richest person in the world with a whopping net worth that is equal to Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani's net worth combined. Know all about him here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:49 PM IST

CEO of X, previously known as Twitter, Elon Musk was named the richest person on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. Elon Musk's wealth is equivalent to the combined net worth of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. 

Mukesh Ambani has been ranked 11th in the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index with a net worth of Rs 8,99,327 crore. Whereas Gautam Adani has been ranked 14th in the Bloomberg Index with a net worth of Rs 7,97,075 crore. 

Elon Musk is the founder, chairman, CEO, and CTO of SpaceX, angel investor, CEO, product architect and former chairman of Tesla, Inc., owner, chairman and CTO of X Corp., founder of the Boring Company and xAI, co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. Musk's net worth is Rs 16,95,551 crore. 

On January 28, Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton surpassed Elon Musk as the richest person on Earth with a net worth of Rs 1,72,55,27 crore, as per Forbes. 

Read: Meet woman, an IITian who was rejected 73 times, then built 2 unicorn companies worth Rs 52000 crore, her net worth is...

Notably, Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and Asia, according to Bloomberg. The share of Reliance Industries Ltd. rose to a record high of 2.6 percent. On January 12, Mukesh Ambani reclaimed his place in the 100-billion club for the first time after June 2022. He came back to his spot as a centi-billionaire in 2024. 

