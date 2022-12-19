Search icon
Elon Musk responds to Indian users’ complaints regarding ‘shadow ban’ on Twitter

This week, thousands of Indian Twitter users have claimed they were unjustly shadowbanned, and a shadowban test has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Elon Musk responds to Indian users’ complaints regarding ‘shadow ban’ on Twitter

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, replied to Indian users' complaints about "shadow bans" and a reduction in their reach by promising to look into their complaints.

Journalists and activists claimed that Twitter was restricting user reach because of their ideology and said that the social media network was still dominated by the same ecosystem that existed before Musk.

“Interesting. This seems to have happened in every country,” Musk said Saturday in response to the tweet by journalist Rohan Dua.

Dua had tweeted in response to a tweet from Vijay Patel, who claimed that mainstream media coverage was the reason why his tweets weren't being seen by enough people.

 “Saw your tweet for first time after Gujarat elections. @elonmusk must be informed how @twitterindia employees are still offering best salon & spa services to Left Liberal gang and stopping our reach to ensure we dont rally behind Musk team. Same ecosystem before Musk dominating.”

Shefali Vaidya, a Pune-based author who frequently stirs up the debate with her opinions and positions on subjects, submitted a similar grievance against the microblogging site on Sunday. 

She claimed that her reach had been killed and that she had been "shadow-banned" for months. (Also Read: LIC fans can also invest in THIS PPF scheme, here's how to earn Rs 1 crore in 15 years)

Vaidya said, “It is time to quit @Twitter for me. Despite being a @verified ID, my reach has been kiIIed. Followers are not seeing my tweets, I have been shadow banned for months, and my follower count is decreasing daily, despite new follower notifications.”

 

Musk responded with a tweet and said that he would “investigate” the matter.

Many users have recently threatened to leave or have already left Twitter due to the uproar and ensuing disarray. Mastodon, Tumblr, Clubhouse, and T2 are attempting to take advantage of this chance, as are other comparable social media networks.

Elon Musk has at last raised the critical issue of whether he should "step down as the head of Twitter" in his most recent poll. The tech billionaire has promised to follow the poll's findings. Since he assumed the role of CEO in the latter part of October, there have been numerous scandals involving the social media site.

