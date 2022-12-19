Elon Musk responds to Indian users’ complaints regarding ‘shadow ban’ on Twitter

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, replied to Indian users' complaints about "shadow bans" and a reduction in their reach by promising to look into their complaints.

Journalists and activists claimed that Twitter was restricting user reach because of their ideology and said that the social media network was still dominated by the same ecosystem that existed before Musk.

“Interesting. This seems to have happened in every country,” Musk said Saturday in response to the tweet by journalist Rohan Dua.

Dua had tweeted in response to a tweet from Vijay Patel, who claimed that mainstream media coverage was the reason why his tweets weren't being seen by enough people.

My tweets are not getting reach due to mass reporting.



If you are seeing this tweet please reply or retweet and open my profile for once so you can get my tweets on your TL regular



Thank you — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) December 17, 2022

“Saw your tweet for first time after Gujarat elections. @elonmusk must be informed how @twitterindia employees are still offering best salon & spa services to Left Liberal gang and stopping our reach to ensure we dont rally behind Musk team. Same ecosystem before Musk dominating.”

Shefali Vaidya, a Pune-based author who frequently stirs up the debate with her opinions and positions on subjects, submitted a similar grievance against the microblogging site on Sunday.

She claimed that her reach had been killed and that she had been "shadow-banned" for months.



Vaidya said, “It is time to quit @Twitter for me. Despite being a @verified ID, my reach has been kiIIed. Followers are not seeing my tweets, I have been shadow banned for months, and my follower count is decreasing daily, despite new follower notifications.”

It is time to quit @Twitter for me. Despite being a @verified ID, my reach has been kiIIed. Followers are not seeing my tweets, I have been shadow banned for months, and my follower count is decreasing daily, despite new follower notifications. Cc @elonmusk RT if you see this. — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) December 18, 2022

Musk responded with a tweet and said that he would “investigate” the matter.

Will investigate December 18, 2022

Many users have recently threatened to leave or have already left Twitter due to the uproar and ensuing disarray. Mastodon, Tumblr, Clubhouse, and T2 are attempting to take advantage of this chance, as are other comparable social media networks.

Elon Musk has at last raised the critical issue of whether he should "step down as the head of Twitter" in his most recent poll. The tech billionaire has promised to follow the poll's findings. Since he assumed the role of CEO in the latter part of October, there have been numerous scandals involving the social media site.