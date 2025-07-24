Elon Musk praises Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Will Google and xAI work together soon?

What is cooking up between Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and tech billionaire Elon Musk? Are they mulling over the idea of bringing Google and xAI together soon?

What is cooking up between Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and tech billionaire Elon Musk? Are they mulling over the idea of bringing Google and xAI together soon? The bonhomie between the two icons and legends of their fields became clear when Musk praised Pichai on his social media platform X. As the Alphabet CEO talked about a milestone moment of his company, the Tesla CEO gave him a nod of respect. Sharing the performance of Alphabet in a decade, Sundar Pichai wrote on X, "Just got off the earnings call—great quarter, and it was our (and my) 40th call as Alphabet. August will mark 10 years since we announced Alphabet. Been thinking about the incredible growth in our new businesses since then—Cloud, YouTube, Play, Subscriptions etc."

Pichai confirmed that all of Alphabet’s revenue added up to $75 billion in 2015, but now, a decade later, YouTube and Cloud alone ended 2024 at $110 billion. Though Pichai received thousands of congratulations, a one-word post from the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stood out. He wrote, "Impressive." The Alphabet CEO responded by sharing a folded hands emoji to acknowledge the compliment. Netizens reacted by offering many possible reasons for the bonhomie. Some of them also suggested that Elon Musk's xAI may work together with Google, and the two executives might be mulling the idea.

Established by Elon Musk on March 9, 2023, xAI is a company that works in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). With its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area in California, the company made waves by creating the cognitive AI chatbot Grok. xAI unveiled Grok 4 on July 9, 2025. The company also unveiled a high-performance version of the model, called Grok Heavy.