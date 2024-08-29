Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Monkey's adorable reaction on chant 'Hare ram' goes viral, watch video here

Elon Musk once praised Ratan Tata as 'a gentleman and a scholar', here's why

This man is called India's steelman, known as 'Mahaguru' of Ratan Tata; even the British bowed in front of him

Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover”

Assam passes Bill abolishing Muslim marriages, divorce act, mandates govt registration, CM Himanta says ‘next target..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Monkey's adorable reaction on chant 'Hare ram' goes viral, watch video here

Monkey's adorable reaction on chant 'Hare ram' goes viral, watch video here

Elon Musk once praised Ratan Tata as 'a gentleman and a scholar', here's why

Elon Musk once praised Ratan Tata as 'a gentleman and a scholar', here's why

Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover”

Komolinii aka Baishali Majumder to Appear in Music Video "Her Lover”

5 types of salt and their uses

5 types of salt and their uses

8 great architects of animal kingdom

8 great architects of animal kingdom

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, �सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Elon Musk once praised Ratan Tata as 'a gentleman and a scholar', here's why

This comes in an old interview where Musk was talking to an American journalist

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

Elon Musk once praised Ratan Tata as 'a gentleman and a scholar', here's why
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An old interview that is resurfacing on the internet has caught people’s eye. In this, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is seen praising Ratan Tata as a “gentleman and a scholar”. This interview of Musk is from 2009 when he was talking with American journalist Charlie Rose about Ratan Tata’s pet project.

The pet project is none other than the Tata Nano car. In that interview, Charlie asked Musk’s views on the car which is a low-budget car as cheap as Rs 1 lakh introduced by Ratan Tata-led Tata Motors.

Musk said that it is a great idea, but he also expressed his doubts on its long-term viability. He said, “I think it's a good idea to have affordable cars, but I think the problem with something like the Nano, I wouldn't say problem because I think, by the way, it is probably a great idea and Ratan is a gentleman and scholar, but where it’s going to become challenging is in the future is when the price of petrol rises, the cost of buying the car is much less of an issue than the cost of running the car.”

When Tata Nano was launched in 2009, it clearly made headlines everywhere, not just in India but even in other countries but didn’t do as per Ratan Tata’s plan and failed eventually. Rather than accepting it as an affordable car, people rejected it for being too cheap. It was eventually discontinued in 2018.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Noodle-clad figures performing Kathak in viral AI video captivate internet, watch

Noodle-clad figures performing Kathak in viral AI video captivate internet, watch

This person will lead new entity after Reliance-Disney India merger, it is not Mukesh Ambani or Isha Ambani

This person will lead new entity after Reliance-Disney India merger, it is not Mukesh Ambani or Isha Ambani

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement