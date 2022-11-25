Elon Musk plans to launch Twitter's $8 blue ‘verified’ badge next week

After a lot of controversies over the Twitter blue verification mark, Elon Musk, Twitter CEO has announced on its official handle that ‘Verified’ will be launched on Friday, next week.

The billionaire took to Twitter to announce the subscription plans for companies, government and individuals.

“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” Elon Musk tweeted.

Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary, Musk added.

Due to the proliferation of bogus accounts, the firm decided to halt the recently announced $8 blue check subscription service. It had previously stated that the popular blue check subscription service would resume on November 29.

Before, only verified accounts of public figures including journalists, legislators, and well-known people could display the coveted blue check mark.