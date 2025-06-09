BUSINESS
Starlink plans to offer a complimentary one-month trial period with each device purchase, allowing customers to test the service before committing to regular monthly payments.
Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink is preparing to commence operations in India within the next two months after receiving its license last week, sources said. The company has finalised its pricing structure for the Indian market, setting the cost of the required satellite dish device at approximately Rs 33,000. The monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at Rs 3,000. As part of its launch strategy, Starlink plans to offer a complimentary one-month trial period with each device purchase, allowing customers to test the service before committing to regular monthly payments.
The satellite internet service is expected to significantly impact connectivity in India's remote and underserved areas, where traditional broadband infrastructure has been challenging to establish. Starlink's low Earth orbit satellite constellation promises to deliver high-speed internet access to locations previously unreachable by conventional terrestrial networks.
The pricing structure appears consistent with Starlink's regional strategy, as the device costs align with those in neighbouring countries. In Bangladesh, the Starlink device is priced at Rs 33,000, while Bhutan maintains the same Rs 33,000 price point for the equipment. Industry experts suggest that Starlink's entry into the Indian market could intensify competition in the country's telecommunications sector and provide crucial connectivity solutions for rural areas, educational institutions, and businesses in remote locations.
The company's imminent launch comes as India continues to push for digital inclusion and improved internet connectivity across its vast geographical expanse, particularly in areas where traditional internet service providers have struggled to establish reliable networks.
