Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost

TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services

Lloyds Metals: Building people-first culture for future of iron and steel

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB set to delete zero by September as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) takes off

Godfather of AI issues CHILLING warning about chatbots: 'It gets more...'

This is India's most profitable expressway, took 22 years to build, earns Rs 163 crore annually, passes through these districts

Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer: Pratik Gandhi's RAW agent has to stop 'final world war' against Pakistan in intriguing thriller

IND vs ENG 5th Test Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's fifer, Praisdh Krishna's 4-wicket haul help India win Oval Test, beat England by 6 runs

Meet woman who lost her father, studied at Oxford, later cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS officer, she’s from...

Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility

Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar

BUSINESS

Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost

The decision to launch charging stations was taken after CEO Elon Musk had cited high import duties as a barrier to the company's long-awaited entry into India. This is a significant turning point for the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth, which launched its Model Y SUV in India on July 15.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

Charging Station, Tesla

In what may be considered an important step in the direction of making India EV-ready, Elon Musk-owned Tesla has launched its first charging facility in India Monday. Earlier this month, the US-based EV giant launched its first showroom in Mumbai. The company has launched four V4 Supercharging stalls (DC fast chargers) and four AC destination chargers at One BKC in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.
The company has decided to open three more charging stations in Mumbai as part of its charging infrastructure expansion. These will be situated in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Lower Parel.

How much will it cost?

Tesla's Supercharging stalls will offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW, and it will cost Rs 24 per kWh, while the destination chargers will provide up to 11 kW at Rs 14 per kWh. The EV giant is setting itself up to compete in India's developing premium EV market with its strong brand, expanding model lineup, and developing infrastructure.

Tesla versions available in India

The decision to launch charging stations was taken after CEO Elon Musk had cited high import duties as a barrier to the company's long-awaited entry into India. This is a significant turning point for the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth, which debuted its Model Y SUV in India on July 15. The Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle manufacturer offers two versions of the Model Y: a long-range rear-wheel drive model that starts at Rs 67.89 lakh and a rear-wheel drive version that costs Rs 59.89 lakh. Completely built units (CBUs) of both models are being imported from China's Shanghai Gigafactory, which is home to Tesla. The third and fourth quarters of 2025 are anticipated to see the start of deliveries.


The launch demonstrates the company's sincere desire to enter one of the automotive markets with the fastest rates of growth in the world.
In order to establish a service centre near the showroom in BKC, Tesla India Motor and Energy Private Ltd had previously leased a 24,500-square-foot space in Kurla West, Mumbai.


(With inputs from IANS)

