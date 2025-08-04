Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost
BUSINESS
In what may be considered an important step in the direction of making India EV-ready, Elon Musk-owned Tesla has launched its first charging facility in India Monday. Earlier this month, the US-based EV giant launched its first showroom in Mumbai. The company has launched four V4 Supercharging stalls (DC fast chargers) and four AC destination chargers at One BKC in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.
The company has decided to open three more charging stations in Mumbai as part of its charging infrastructure expansion. These will be situated in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Lower Parel.
Tesla's Supercharging stalls will offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW, and it will cost Rs 24 per kWh, while the destination chargers will provide up to 11 kW at Rs 14 per kWh. The EV giant is setting itself up to compete in India's developing premium EV market with its strong brand, expanding model lineup, and developing infrastructure.
The decision to launch charging stations was taken after CEO Elon Musk had cited high import duties as a barrier to the company's long-awaited entry into India. This is a significant turning point for the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth, which debuted its Model Y SUV in India on July 15. The Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle manufacturer offers two versions of the Model Y: a long-range rear-wheel drive model that starts at Rs 67.89 lakh and a rear-wheel drive version that costs Rs 59.89 lakh. Completely built units (CBUs) of both models are being imported from China's Shanghai Gigafactory, which is home to Tesla. The third and fourth quarters of 2025 are anticipated to see the start of deliveries.
The launch demonstrates the company's sincere desire to enter one of the automotive markets with the fastest rates of growth in the world.
In order to establish a service centre near the showroom in BKC, Tesla India Motor and Energy Private Ltd had previously leased a 24,500-square-foot space in Kurla West, Mumbai.
(With inputs from IANS)