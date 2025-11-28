Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha co-founder posts teaser featuring world's richest man; WATCH here

The teaser has sent netizens into a tizzy, who are now wondering if the world's richest person is going to be the next guest on Kamath's WTF podcast. Kamath posted the 39-second clip on X saying: "Caption this."

Nikhil Kamath, the cofounder of the online brokerage platform Zerodha, just dropped a short video on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring its owner Elon Musk. The teaser has sent netizens into a tizzy, who are now wondering if the world's richest person is going to be the next guest on Kamath's WTF podcast. Kamath posted the 39-second clip on X saying: "Caption this." He also shared the teaser on Instagram and other social media platforms.

In the teaser, Kamath can be seen flipping some papers on a table as Musk sips on some coffee. Then both the billionaire entrepreneurs can be seen looking at each and bursting into laughter. Kamath did not share any other details, keeping fans guessing about what might be coming. Some X users speculated that Kamath might be planning to soon release an interview with Musk. Some others wondered whether the clip was generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

For his podcast, Kamath has so far interviewed a number of high-profile personalities from various walks of life, including politics, government, business, and showbiz. Some of the top names include:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Nandan Nilekani

Sam Altman

Bill Gates

Bryan Johnson

Aravind Srinivas

Ranbir Kapoor

Kamath says of his vision for the podcast: "I've always envisioned a community united in discussing complex topics through in-depth, fact-based analysis. The WTF platform aims to be an open space for sharing diverse ideas and perspectives, especially contrarian ones, to bring clarity to the topics that matter."