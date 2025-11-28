FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement

DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener

Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha co-founder posts teaser featuring world's richest man; WATCH here

Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates, schedules here

Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': HM Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener

Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha co-founder posts teaser featuring world's richest man; WATCH here

The teaser has sent netizens into a tizzy, who are now wondering if the world's richest person is going to be the next guest on Kamath's WTF podcast. Kamath posted the 39-second clip on X saying: "Caption this."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 11:12 PM IST

Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha co-founder posts teaser featuring world's richest man; WATCH here
Nikhil Kamath in a still from the teaser.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nikhil Kamath, the cofounder of the online brokerage platform Zerodha, just dropped a short video on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring its owner Elon Musk. The teaser has sent netizens into a tizzy, who are now wondering if the world's richest person is going to be the next guest on Kamath's WTF podcast. Kamath posted the 39-second clip on X saying: "Caption this." He also shared the teaser on Instagram and other social media platforms.

In the teaser, Kamath can be seen flipping some papers on a table as Musk sips on some coffee. Then both the billionaire entrepreneurs can be seen looking at each and bursting into laughter. Kamath did not share any other details, keeping fans guessing about what might be coming. Some X users speculated that Kamath might be planning to soon release an interview with Musk. Some others wondered whether the clip was generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

For his podcast, Kamath has so far interviewed a number of high-profile personalities from various walks of life, including politics, government, business, and showbiz. Some of the top names include:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Nandan Nilekani
Sam Altman
Bill Gates
Bryan Johnson
Aravind Srinivas
Ranbir Kapoor

 

 

Kamath says of his vision for the podcast: "I've always envisioned a community united in discussing complex topics through in-depth, fact-based analysis. The WTF platform aims to be an open space for sharing diverse ideas and perspectives, especially contrarian ones, to bring clarity to the topics that matter."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement
'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': HM Amit Shah
DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India
DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India
Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener
Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session
Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha co-founder posts teaser featuring world's richest man; WATCH here
Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha cofounder posts teaser
Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates, schedules here
Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement