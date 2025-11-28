Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha co-founder posts teaser featuring world's richest man; WATCH here

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement
The teaser has sent netizens into a tizzy, who are now wondering if the world's richest person is going to be the next guest on Kamath's WTF podcast. Kamath posted the 39-second clip on X saying: "Caption this."
Nikhil Kamath, the cofounder of the online brokerage platform Zerodha, just dropped a short video on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring its owner Elon Musk. The teaser has sent netizens into a tizzy, who are now wondering if the world's richest person is going to be the next guest on Kamath's WTF podcast. Kamath posted the 39-second clip on X saying: "Caption this." He also shared the teaser on Instagram and other social media platforms.
In the teaser, Kamath can be seen flipping some papers on a table as Musk sips on some coffee. Then both the billionaire entrepreneurs can be seen looking at each and bursting into laughter. Kamath did not share any other details, keeping fans guessing about what might be coming. Some X users speculated that Kamath might be planning to soon release an interview with Musk. Some others wondered whether the clip was generated using artificial intelligence (AI).
For his podcast, Kamath has so far interviewed a number of high-profile personalities from various walks of life, including politics, government, business, and showbiz. Some of the top names include:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Nandan Nilekani
Sam Altman
Bill Gates
Bryan Johnson
Aravind Srinivas
Ranbir Kapoor
Caption this@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/cYluYqm8S8— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) November 28, 2025
Kamath says of his vision for the podcast: "I've always envisioned a community united in discussing complex topics through in-depth, fact-based analysis. The WTF platform aims to be an open space for sharing diverse ideas and perspectives, especially contrarian ones, to bring clarity to the topics that matter."