Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, is moving closer to becoming an "everything app" with a new partnership with Visa. The company announced that Visa will be the first partner for its upcoming “X Money Account” service, expected to launch later this year.

According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the new feature will allow users to link their X Money Account to their debit cards, enabling instant peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. Users will also have the option to transfer money directly to their bank accounts.

"Another milestone for the Everything App: @Visa is our first partner for the @XMoney Account, which will debut later this year," Yaccarino posted on X. "It allows for secure + instant funding to your X Wallet via Visa Direct."

Visa confirmed that these transactions will be powered by Visa Direct, its instant money transfer solution. Initially, this feature will be available only in the United States. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether it will expand to other countries or if more payment partners will be added.

Elon Musk has long aimed to transform X into a super app, similar to China’s WeChat, which combines messaging, streaming, and payments. Even before acquiring X for $44 billion in 2022, he had expressed interest in creating an all-in-one digital platform.

Musk’s fascination with financial technology dates back to the late 1990s when he founded X.com, an online banking startup that later became PayPal. However, his vision for PayPal’s expansion was not shared by its leadership at the time.

X’s super app plans may face competition from major tech firms like Meta, which has already integrated shopping and payments into its platforms.