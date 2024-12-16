The news sparked excitement among Musk’s followers and X users. Supporters welcomed the idea, with some even suggesting further innovations

Billionaire Elon Musk has suggested that his platform X, formerly known as Twitter, might launch a new email feature called "Xmail," which could compete with Gmail and other email services. The idea emerged after an X user, DodgeDesigner, posted on Sunday that “Xmail” would be a “cool” addition. Musk, who often engages with users on the platform, replied, “Yeah, on the list of things to do,” hinting at future plans.

Currently, Apple Mail dominates the global email market with a 53.67% share as of September 2024, while Gmail holds 30.70%. Other popular services include Outlook (4.38%), Yahoo! Mail (2.64%), and Google Android (1.72%). With Musk’s backing, Xmail could potentially challenge Gmail and even Apple Mail’s lead in the market.

The news sparked excitement among Musk’s followers and X users. Supporters welcomed the idea, with some even suggesting further innovations. Far-right commentator Gunther Eagleman wrote, “How about the xPhone? We’re all ready for 1.”

Another user urged Musk to act quickly, saying, “Yes, please make this happen ASAP. Sick and tired of the stranglehold Google has on everything. Free email like you freed X!”

Musk’s ambitions to expand X’s offerings align with his previous statements about turning the platform into an “everything app.” If Xmail becomes a reality, it could significantly shake up the global email market.