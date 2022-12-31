Elon Musk becomes first person ever to lose USD 200 billion, know Tesla CEO's current net worth (file photo)

Net worth of Elon Musk: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the first person in history to lose over USD 200 billion in net worth. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s net worth has declined by USD 208 billion over the last 13 months.

This comes after Tesla's share price saw a drop and the sale of shares to pay for the Twitter deal. The billionaire has recently acquired Twitter for USD 44 billion.

In January 2021, Musk’s net worth crossed USD 200 billion when Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is the only other person besides Musk to achieve this feat.

Elon Musk's net worth

By November 2021, Musk’s net worth rose to USD 340 billion and he became the world's richest person. Later, he was overtaken by Bernard Arnault, the French tycoon behind luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH.

Now after losing over USD 200 billion, his current net worth has declined to just USD 132 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. However, Musk is currently the second richest person in the world behind Bernard Arnault.

Though Musk suffered a huge loss, he has an impressive car collection. The 51-year-old reportedly has vintage as well as supercars including a classic Ford Model T and a Porsche 911 Turbo.

READ | Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 after prolonged illness