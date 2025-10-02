Elon Musk makes history, Tesla CEO becomes first person in the world with a net worth of Rs...

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand shares why she gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years, says 'usne mujhe bola...'
BUSINESS
Forbes’ billionaire tracker reported Musk’s net worth at USD 499.5 billion as of 3:55 p.m. ET. The milestone follows a significant rise in Tesla’s share price, along with growing valuations for his other ventures, including AI firm xAI and rocket manufacturer SpaceX.
Elon Musk has set another remarkable record. According to Forbes, the Tesla CEO became the first person ever to amass a fortune approaching the half-trillion-dollar mark on Wednesday, with a net worth of over USD 500 billion.
Tesla remains the primary source of Musk’s wealth. The electric car maker’s stock has risen by nearly 14% so far this year, including a 4% jump on Wednesday alone. During that single day, Musk’s personal fortune increased by more than USD 7 billion.
Last month, Tesla’s board underscored Musk’s importance to the company by proposing a USD 1 trillion pay package for the CEO, as the automaker seeks to strengthen its position in robotics and artificial intelligence.
Musk’s wealth gains are not limited to Tesla. SpaceX, a leader in commercial space launches, has steadily increased in value, while his new venture, xAI, which aims to compete with AI firms such as OpenAI, has also seen growth.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, estimated to be worth around USD 351.5 billion as of Wednesday, remains far behind Musk on Forbes’ billionaire list.
Musk’s financial ascent cements his status as the richest person in history and highlights his extraordinary influence across multiple industries, from electric vehicles to space exploration and artificial intelligence.