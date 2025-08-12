Twitter
From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration

Amitabh Bachchan says fans outside Jalsa lacked energy this Sunday: 'It seems to be getting too...'

Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo dated this Bollywood actress? Check their viral kiss photo

GOOD NEWS: 'Labanya' rice becomes international, BIG step for Assam to reach global superfood market - Here's everything you need to know about 'Purple Rice'

Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani, Adani Defence & Aerospace is all set to acquire 100 percent stake in...

Mrunal Thakur finally addresses dating rumours with Dhanush, reveals why he attended Son of Sardaar 2 screening: 'No one should misunderstand that it was...'

Ahead of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin, South Asia analyst claims that if Russian President 'agrees to ceasefire, it would potentially take heat off of India'

Meet man who disagreed with billionaire boss Anand Mahindra one month into the job, IIM alumnus, he is company's..., his salary is Rs...

Donald Trump targets Russia over oil exports to India ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Putin: 'It doesn't help when President of the United States tells...'

Elon Musk makes BIG allegations on Tim Cook's Apple for OpenAI bias, threatens to take 'immediate' legal action, Sam Altman responds, 'manipulate..'

BUSINESS

Elon Musk makes BIG allegations on Tim Cook's Apple for OpenAI bias, threatens to take 'immediate' legal action, Sam Altman responds, 'manipulate..'

Elon Musk has made a big allegation on Tim Cook's Apple for 'unjustly' favouring Microsoft's OpenAI over his AI startup xAI, in its App store. Sam Altman hits back to Elon Musk and accuses him of using the platform 'X' for his benefit. Why is Elon Musk alleging this?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Elon Musk makes BIG allegations on Tim Cook's Apple for OpenAI bias, threatens to take 'immediate' legal action, Sam Altman responds, 'manipulate..'

Elon Musk has made a big allegation on Tim Cook's Apple for 'unjustly' favouring Microsoft's OpenAI over his AI startup xAI, in its App store. He is threatening to take a 'immediate' legal action against it for alleged antitrust violations. However, Sam Altman has hit back to elon Musk, here's what he said.

Here's what Elon Muk claims

Elon Musk is accusing Apple for OpenAI bias and neglecting other AI companies. He claims that his xAi, was not able to claim the number one spot on the App Store due to this.

He wrote on X, "Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action."

"Unfortunately, what choice do we have? Apple didn’t just put their thumb on the scale, they put their whole body!" he said in an another post.

'Why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?' Musk said in another post.

While xAI's Grok has been making constant advancements rising from 60th rank to second place in Apple's Productivity category. However, it has been unable to remove OpenAi from top position. Amid this, Elon Musk accuses Apple to giving boost to OpenAI rather than any organic popularity. ChatGPT has consistently been ranked in first or second position in Apple’s overall charts for much of the past year. 

Sam Altman responds, 'manipulate...'

Sam Altman hits back to Elon Musk and accuses him of using the platform 'X' for his benefit. He wrote on X, “This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn’t like,” he wrote, suggesting Musk may be guilty of the very behaviour he accuses others of.'

Apple has tied with OpenAI for AI integration on its products like iPhones, iPads. Interestingly, OpenAI was alos co-founded by Elon Musk in 2015, but he stepped dowb in 2018, as he warned of AI being more dangerous than nukes.

