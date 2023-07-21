This billionaire loses Rs 1,46,000 crore after company’s shares faltered, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

According to Forbes' calculations, Musk's net worth decreased from $256.8 billion to $238.4 billion on Thursday.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is navigating yet another enormous swing for Tesla when the share price of his electric vehicle industry giant Tesla had its worst decline in three months on Thursday.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index members, the drop in net worth to $234.4 billion is the 7th largest loss ever recorded. As a result, the wealth gap between Musk and Bernard Arnault, the top richest person in the world, shrank even further.

How did Elon Musk lose $18 billion?

After the automaker's second-quarter results report was posted after the market closed on Wednesday, investors had a negative reaction that caused Tesla shares to plunge almost 10%, resulting in staggering losses.

Investing in Austin-based Tesla after the firm warned of additional blows to its already-shrinking profits, the company's shares fell 9.7% to $262.90 in New York, the most since April 20. The second quarter saw the lowest automotive gross margin in four years as a result of months' worth of markdowns.

Musk, Tesla’s CEO, stated on Wednesday that if interest rates keep rising, Tesla will have to keep cutting its costs.