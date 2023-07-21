This billionaire loses Rs 1,46,000 crore after company’s shares faltered, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Headlines

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

Maharashtra’s Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter’s wife burnt alive by armed mob

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

HomeBusiness

Business

This billionaire loses Rs 1,46,000 crore after company’s shares faltered, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

According to Forbes' calculations, Musk's net worth decreased from $256.8 billion to $238.4 billion on Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is navigating yet another enormous swing for Tesla when the share price of his electric vehicle industry giant Tesla had its worst decline in three months on Thursday.

According to Forbes' calculations, Musk's net worth decreased from $256.8 billion to $238.4 billion on Thursday.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index members, the drop in net worth to $234.4 billion is the 7th largest loss ever recorded. As a result, the wealth gap between Musk and Bernard Arnault, the top richest person in the world, shrank even further. 

How did Elon Musk lose $18 billion?
After the automaker's second-quarter results report was posted after the market closed on Wednesday, investors had a negative reaction that caused Tesla shares to plunge almost 10%, resulting in staggering losses.

Investing in Austin-based Tesla after the firm warned of additional blows to its already-shrinking profits, the company's shares fell 9.7% to $262.90 in New York, the most since April 20. The second quarter saw the lowest automotive gross margin in four years as a result of months' worth of markdowns. 

Musk, Tesla’s CEO, stated on Wednesday that if interest rates keep rising, Tesla will have to keep cutting its costs.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Ranveer Singh’s hilarious confession! Says he got minus 10 out of 100 in maths — Watch video

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 1558 posts at ssc.nic.in, check eligibility

National Mango Day 2023: Five key health benefits of different varieties of Mangoes

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Kalki 2898 AD glimpse reaction: Twitterati say Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film will 'create history for Indian cinema'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE