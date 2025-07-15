Elon Musk launches Tesla's Model Y for Rs 60 lakh in India, check how much it costs in US, China, Germany and other countries

The electric vehicle giant has opened its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, marking the beginning of its journey in the country.

Tesla has finally entered the Indian market with the launch of its Model Y electric SUV, priced at Rs 60 lakh for the rear-wheel drive variant and Rs 68 lakh for the long-range version. The electric vehicle giant has opened its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, marking the beginning of its journey in the country.

How much Tesla's Model Y costs in in US, China, Germany and other countries

The Model Y's pricing in India is significantly higher compared to other countries. In Dubai, the Rear-Wheel Drive variant is priced at AED 198,170, approximately $54,000, while the Long Range AWD variant costs AED 239,770, around $65,000. In Japan, the pricing is approximately ¥5 million, equivalent to $37,000. Germany's Long Range AWD variant is priced at €45,970, roughly $50,925. France hasn't released specific pricing, but it typically aligns with Germany's prices. In Canada, import duties push prices 10-15% higher than in the US, with estimates ranging from CAD 55,000 to 60,000, equivalent to $40,000 to $44,000. In contrast, the US pricing for the Model Y starts at $44,990, approximately Rs 37.5 lakh.

In comparison, the Model Y's starting price in India is Rs 59.89 lakh, with the long-range version costing Rs 67.89 lakh. The on-road prices for these variants are Rs 61.07 lakh and Rs 69.15 lakh, respectively, which include administration and service fees.

Why the price gap?

The stark price differential between India and other countries can be attributed to the high import duties imposed by the Indian government. Tesla has long criticized India for having import tariffs of around 100 per cent on completely built units priced above $40,000 and 70 per cent on those below that threshold. The company's Chief Financial Officer has acknowledged that such high tariffs cause "price anxiety" among customers and confirmed Tesla's ongoing efforts to lobby for a tariff reduction.

What are the future plans?

Despite the premium pricing, Tesla is aiming for prestige branding and long-term market presence rather than immediate volumes. According to Jay Kale, analyst at Elara Securities, "This is not meaningful from a volume standpoint yet, but it plants the brand. Over time, as charging infrastructure improves and the lineup expands, Tesla could scale." The company has increased hiring and secured warehousing space in India, indicating its commitment to establishing a strong presence in the country.

Tesla's showroom and delivery plans

Tesla's first showroom in India is located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and displays Chinese-made Model Y vehicles. A second showroom will open in Delhi by the end of July. Deliveries of the Model Y are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2025. The company has listed the Model Y on its India-dedicated webpage, with prices starting from Rs 59.89 lakh for the rear-wheel drive variant and Rs 67.89 lakh for the long-range version.

Specifications and features

The Tesla Model Y is available in two battery pack options, with a claimed range of 500 km and 622 km, respectively. The vehicle comes with a single-motor setup and produces 290 bhp. The Model Y also features a self-driving mode as an optional extra and is available in seven exterior color options.