Elon Musk launches rival to challenge Wikipedia; Here’s all you need to know about this

Musk has long criticised the popular online encyclopedia for alleged bias and has described Grokipedia as 'a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.'

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Elon Musk launches rival to challenge Wikipedia; Here’s all you need to know about this
Grokipedia, created by Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI, is marketed as a more impartial substitute for Wikipedia. Grokipedia is 'a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe,' according to Musk, who has long criticized the well-known online encyclopedia for perceived bias.

Musk stated that there was a brief delay in the platform's introduction to 'purge out the propaganda.' However, early users discovered that a large number of items were almost exactly the same as articles on Wikipedia. This is acknowledged by a disclaimer on the website that reads, 'The content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License.'

Musk has frequently criticised Wikipedia for being biased, saying that rather than reflecting objective facts, the crowd-sourced encyclopedia frequently reflects political or ideological inclinations. He has made fun of the platform for what he refers to as 'propaganda editing,' implying that some storylines are supported while others are denied. After Wikipedia editors discussed deleting the Twitter Files page, which Musk used as evidence of censorship, his criticism grew more intense. Additionally, he mockingly offered to donate USD 1 billion to Wikipedia if it changed its name to 'Dickipedia,' aiming the organisation's contribution campaigns. Grokipedia, his most recent endeavor, is a direct reaction to what he perceives as Wikipedia's lack of objectivity.

What does Grokipedia offer?

Grokipedia's pages lack connections to sources and in-line citations, in contrast to Wikipedia. Users may soon be able to question and interact with entries using natural language thanks to its connection with xAI's conversational assistant Grok, which is a crucial differentiation Musk is counting on.

Visit grokipedia.com and sign in with your X account.  Because xAI hasn't launched any official apps for iOS or Android, you should be cautious of any phony apps that pretend to be the Grokipedia app and attempt to obtain your account information.

