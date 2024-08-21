Elon Musk is world's richest man, who is at second place? How much richer is he than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

In a world where fortunes are made and lost in the blink of an eye, Jeff Bezos' trajectory is nothing short of extraordinary. The founder of Amazon, currently the second richest person globally with a staggering net worth of $196.7 billion, has traversed a path from humble beginnings to cosmic heights, all while reshaping industries.

Born Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen on January 12, 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bezos' early life was marked by challenges. Raised by his single mother and later adopted by her second husband, Mike Bezos, Jeff moved to Houston and then Miami. His childhood was spent navigating financial instability, but his scientific curiosity was evident from a young age. After graduating as valedictorian from Miami Palmetto High School, Bezos pursued electrical engineering and computer science at Princeton University, setting the stage for his future ventures.

Bezos' career began at Wall Street hedge fund D. E. Shaw & Co., where he became a senior vice-president by age 30. Yet, it was his 1994 decision to leave his lucrative position and launch Amazon that would define his legacy. Starting from a garage in Bellevue, Washington, Bezos turned a modest online bookstore into one of the world's largest and most influential tech companies. Under his leadership, Amazon expanded from books to a vast array of products and services, including cloud computing and artificial intelligence through its Amazon Web Services (AWS).

But Bezos' ambitions extended beyond e-commerce. In 2000, he founded Blue Origin, an aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company. His vision culminated in a 2021 spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard, marking a personal milestone in his quest for space exploration.

Bezos’ wealth has enabled him to make headlines beyond business. He is the 24th-largest landowner in the U.S., with 420,000 acres, and owns the world’s largest sailing yacht, a $500 million marvel. His real estate portfolio spans luxurious properties in Hawaii, California, and Florida. Additionally, he purchased The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million, further diversifying his investments.

Yet, Bezos' journey has not been without controversy. His tenure at Amazon saw criticisms of the company’s labour practices and Bezos’ own wealth accumulation. Despite this, he remains a pivotal figure in both technology and space exploration, constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

As Bezos continues to invest in and innovate across various sectors, his story serves as a testament to the power of vision and ambition. From flipping burgers at McDonald's to leading a trillion-dollar enterprise and venturing into space, Jeff Bezos exemplifies the relentless pursuit of greatness.