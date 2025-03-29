Ambani is the world's 17th richest person, with a net worth of $100 billion, according to the list.

Hurun Research has released the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. India has added 13 new billionaires this year, bringing the total to 284. Altogether, these billionaires have a combined wealth of Rs 98 lakh crore.

According to the data, the wealth of 109 Indian billionaires either stayed the same or decreased, while 175 saw their wealth grow.

Elon Musk has reclaimed his spot as the world’s richest person for the fourth time in five years, with his net worth rising by 82% ($189 billion), mainly due to a surge in Tesla’s share price following Donald Trump’s election. Jeff Bezos is in second place, with his net worth increasing by 44% ($81 billion).

In India, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani remains the country’s richest person, with a net worth of Rs 8.6 lakh crore. However, his wealth has dropped by about $15 billion since last year.

Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest person, saw his fortune grow by 13% to Rs 8.4 lakh crore ($97 billion), coming close to Ambani’s. According to the list, Ambani is the world’s 17th richest person, with a net worth of $100 billion, while Adani is ranked 18th. Adani briefly held the title of India’s richest person last year.

Ambani’s decline in wealth is attributed to rising debt levels, reduced demand in key sectors, and increased competition, which affected Reliance’s stock performance, as reported by Hurun.