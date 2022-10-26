Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Elon Musk informs co-investors about closing Twitter's deal on Friday

Elon Musk plans to comply with a Delaware court judge's deadline to complete the transaction by Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:57 AM IST

Elon Musk informs co-investors about closing Twitter's deal on Friday
Elon Musk informs co-investors about closing Twitter's deal on Friday
Elon Musk has informed co-investors who pledged to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he hopes to conclude the deal by Friday, according to the person familiar with the situation.
 
According to the source, Musk's attorneys have provided the necessary documents for the finance pledge to equity investors Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority, and others.
 
The step is the most glaring indication yet that Musk intends to abide by the judge's Friday deadline set by a Delaware court.
 
According to a report from Bloomberg News, the banks who agreed to contribute money to Musk's acquisition of Twitter have completed putting together the final debt financing arrangement and are currently completing the relevant papers.
 
During a video conference call with financiers who are helping to finance the deal on Monday, Musk reportedly promised to clinch the deal. (Also Read: DNA Special: Proving Winston Churchill’s words wrong, how UK PM Rishi Sunak became backbone of British politics)
 
Twitter opted not to respond. Musk's legal counsel was unavailable for comment right away.
 
On Tuesday, Twitter stock was trading 3% higher at $52.95 than it had been at $54.20 earlier in the day as a result of the news.
 
For the acquisition, Musk has promised to contribute $46.5 billion in equity and debt funding, covering the transaction's $44 billion price tag and closing costs.
 
A total of 13 billion dollars in debt financing will be provided by banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp., to back the purchase.
 
Larry Ellison, a co-founder of Oracle Corp., and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will contribute $7.1 billion as equity investors.
 
The deal's completion will put an end to months of rumours that the unpredictable entrepreneur would back out of the acquisition.
 
Musk has promoted himself as a supporter of free speech and has criticised Twitter's strategy for policing violent or abusive content, which has resulted in the banning of numerous well-known conservative speakers.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raju Srivastava death: Comedian survived by his wife and two children
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in white crop top paired with denim shorts, rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani reacts
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
From Virat Kohli scoring a century to Naseem Shah's 2 sixes, here are the best performances of the Asia Cup 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.