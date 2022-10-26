Elon Musk informs co-investors about closing Twitter's deal on Friday

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:57 AM IST
Elon Musk has informed co-investors who pledged to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he hopes to conclude the deal by Friday, according to the person familiar with the situation.
According to the source, Musk's attorneys have provided the necessary documents for the finance pledge to equity investors Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority, and others.
The step is the most glaring indication yet that Musk intends to abide by the judge's Friday deadline set by a Delaware court.
According to a report from Bloomberg News, the banks who agreed to contribute money to Musk's acquisition of Twitter have completed putting together the final debt financing arrangement and are currently completing the relevant papers.
Twitter opted not to respond. Musk's legal counsel was unavailable for comment right away.
On Tuesday, Twitter stock was trading 3% higher at $52.95 than it had been at $54.20 earlier in the day as a result of the news.
For the acquisition, Musk has promised to contribute $46.5 billion in equity and debt funding, covering the transaction's $44 billion price tag and closing costs.
A total of 13 billion dollars in debt financing will be provided by banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp., to back the purchase.
Larry Ellison, a co-founder of Oracle Corp., and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will contribute $7.1 billion as equity investors.
The deal's completion will put an end to months of rumours that the unpredictable entrepreneur would back out of the acquisition.
Musk has promoted himself as a supporter of free speech and has criticised Twitter's strategy for policing violent or abusive content, which has resulted in the banning of numerous well-known conservative speakers.