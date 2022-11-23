Elon Musk finds #StayWoke t-shirts in the closet at Twitter office, shares video

Elon Musk, Twitter owner and billionaire has recently shared a video online on Twitter of a closet in the Twitter office. As per the tweet shared earlier this morning by SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk says, “Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr.”

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk November 23, 2022

Several comments and responses have been made in response to the video on the microblogging website.

Users wrote, “Ewwwww They shed their skin when they left.”

Ewwwww They shed their skin when they left November 23, 2022

Another user replied to the tweet, “They did!”

The billionaire shares several tweets on Instagram which are mocked by Twitter users. On Tuesday morning, Musk took to Twitter to ask a question of his 118.2 million followers, "Wait if I Tweet does that count as work?"

There were several comments on the tweet while some were confused.

Musk has announced the hold off on Twitter’s biggest controversy about the $8 subscription fee for the blue tick verification label amid the layoffs.

Earlier it was supposed to launch on November 29 but now has kept the whole blue tick launch fiasco on hold.

The social media company had to reconsider its idea to charge users $8 for the premium blue tick verification badge when a huge number of phoney "confirmed" accounts started to show up on Twitter.

Musk took matters into his own hands and said via Twitter that any accounts imitating others will be deleted unless they made it clear that they were parody accounts.

The microblogging network added a new verification mark, a grey check certifying accounts as "authentic," in an effort to prevent the rise in bogus accounts. This function was hastily introduced by the company and then withdrawn soon after.