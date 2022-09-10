Elon Musk finds another reason to scrap $44 billion Twitter deal; know more

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter's decision to pay millions of dollars to a whistleblower it had fired provides him with further rationale for cancelling the agreement to buy the microblogging behemoth, amid the ongoing legal dispute over the $44 million deal.

Musk made his comments after learning that Twitter had decided to pay the whistleblower $7 million "to settle a dispute," according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Elon Musk’s lawyers said in a letter to the social media company, “Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to Peiter Zatko (whistleblower) and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments.”

At a hearing on September 6 in the dispute between Twitter and Musk over his attempts to back out of a $44 billion acquisition of the company, the payment was referenced in passing. “They’re paying the guy $7 million and making sure he’s quiet,” Musk's attorney Alex Spiro said at the hearing. People familiar with the matter confirmed the reference was to a payment to whistle-blower Peiter Zatko.

Twitter representatives on Thursday declined to comment about the payment to Zatko, the company’s former head of security.

The newspaper, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, said the payment was part of a settlement related to Zatko’s lost compensation after leaving Twitter. The deal didn’t let Zatko speak publicly, but would allow him to act as a government whistle-blower about his time at the social media company, the Journal reported, citing the people familiar.

Both sides are gearing up for an October trial of Twitter’s lawsuit to force Musk to consummate the deal. Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Wednesday approved Musk’s bid to add Zatko’s allegations to his counterclaims. But she denied his bid to delay the trial.