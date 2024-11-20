The shift in X’s culture and content has alienated many users, with some experts likening the platform to "Truth Social premium," referencing Trump’s far-right social media app

A significant shift is occurring in the social media landscape, as hundreds of thousands of users reportedly abandon X (formerly Twitter) and over a million flock to Bluesky in the aftermath of the U.S. election results. Discontent with X is growing amid increasing concerns over hate speech, misinformation, and the platform’s perceived political bias under Elon Musk's ownership.

Musk, who now holds a role in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, has drawn criticism for transforming X into what many view as a propaganda tool for Trump’s campaign. His past comments about maintaining political neutrality on the platform, such as his 2022 statement, “For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral,” seem inconsistent with his current actions. Critics point out the irony in Musk once saying, “Trump would be 82 at the end of his term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America,” while now serving as one of Trump's key allies.

The shift in X’s culture and content has alienated many users, with some experts likening the platform to "Truth Social premium," referencing Trump’s far-right social media app. Speculation is rife that X might eventually merge with Truth Social, further consolidating its role as a hub for alt-right voices, bots, and divisive rhetoric.

In contrast, Bluesky, a decentralized social network developed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is emerging as a refuge for those leaving X. The app, which recently surpassed 16 million users, allows individuals to customize their experience by moderating algorithms and creating specialized content feeds. Features such as personalized handles linked to websites provide an added layer of authenticity, particularly for journalists and public figures.

The migration to platforms like Bluesky has also fueled interest in the “Fediverse,” a decentralized approach to social media. Proponents of this model envision a future where platforms are interconnected, much like email systems or phone networks, enabling seamless communication across different services.

As X faces its most significant exodus yet, predictions about its future vary widely. Some foresee a total collapse, while others speculate that Musk could pivot X’s stance if his relationship with Trump deteriorates. There are also growing concerns about X being used as a training ground for Musk’s AI initiatives, raising questions about privacy and data exploitation.

The social media landscape is undoubtedly in flux, with Bluesky and similar platforms gaining traction as users seek alternatives to the increasingly politicized and centralized environment of X.