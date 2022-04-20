Elon Musk doesn’t own a home, sleeps in friends’ spare bedrooms

When one thinks about the lifestyle of the world’s richest person, all that we can imagine is a huge house, luxurious car and everything that can make up for a lavish life. Interestingly, this is nothing like the real life of the world’s richest person – Elon Musk.

Speaking to TED’s Chris Anderson in a recent interview, the Tesla CEO unveiled that he doesn’t even have a house at this point.

“I don't even own a place right now. I'm literally staying at friends' places,” he said as per the New York Post.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms”.

Another interesting fact about Musk is that he doesn’t like vacations and doesn’t own a yacht. While answering a question related to wealth disparity around the world and the amount of money spent by billionaires, Musk said, “I think there's axiomatic flaws that are leading to that conclusion. It would be very problematic if I would be consuming billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case. It's not as though my personal consumption is high, with the one exception being the plane. If I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work”.

Notably, the business magnate had tweeted last year that his primary residence is a rented space worth $50,000. He also admitted to owning an ‘events house’ in the Bay Area.

At the moment, Musk is believed to hold a net worth of $269.5 billion based on Forbes’ claims. The ongoing tussle between Musk and other Twitter board members has gained lot of traction in the past few days. The billionaire is currently offering to buy the social media platform for $43 billion.

Following this, Twitteratis had nick named him ‘Ceylon Musk’ citing that he can help to finish Sri Lanka’s debt with the money that he is using to buy Twitter.