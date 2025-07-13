Twitter
  • Home
  • Latest News
    • submenu-img'Told him I will get my 100...': KL Rahul admits role in Rishabh Pant's critical run-out at Lord's
    • submenu-imgHarmanpreet Kaur etches new chapter in Indian women's cricket, breaks huge record held by Mithali Raj
    • submenu-imgElon Musk's company xAI issues apology over Grok's 'horrific' behaviour, here's what happened
    • submenu-imgMeet man who earns Rs 10791666 monthly, runs Rs 442000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM
    • submenu-imgJannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 final: When and where to watch live in India, head-to-head record and more
  • WAA 2025
  • Webstory
    • submenu-img7 incredible images of stars captured by NASA Hubble telescope
    • submenu-img7 Indian athletes who participated in the Big Boss
    • submenu-imgKorean vs Moroccan Face Masks: Which one is best for glowing, healthy skin?
    • submenu-imgNeena Gupta's favourite Roti Pizza aka Rotizza recipe: Here's how to make THIS at home
    • submenu-imgShravan 2025: Why is Lord Shiva worshipped in the month of saawan?
  • Videos
    • submenu-imgCBI Secures Deportation Of ₹252cr Drug Case Accused Kubbawala Mustafa From UAE
    • submenu-imgBihar Elections 2025: Rahul Gandhi Attack BJP Over Attempts To ‘Hijack’ Bihar Polls, Attack ECI
    • submenu-imgRadhika Yadav Death: Tennis Player's Father Planned His Daughter's Murder At Home, Reveals Police
    • submenu-imgPak Actor Humaira Asghar's Body Found After 9 Months, Relatives Decline To Claim Body
    • submenu-imgMaalik Public Review: Hit Or Miss For Rajkummar Rao, Watch First Public Reaction
  • Business
    • submenu-imgElon Musk's company xAI issues apology over Grok's 'horrific' behaviour, here's what happened
    • submenu-imgMeet man who earns Rs 10791666 monthly, runs Rs 442000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM
    • submenu-imgAnil Ambani's Reliance Infra's BIG move days after achieving debt-free status, now plans to...
    • submenu-imgBad news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel loses Rs 54483 crore due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
    • submenu-imgMeet man who studied at IIT, faced over 70 rejections, now owns Rs 93500000000 crore empire, name is..., his business is...
  • Photos
    • submenu-imgWhat happens to your body if your drink ghee coffee everyday for 3 months?
    • submenu-img'Kabhi ghar pe maachis bhi nahi thi': Meet outsider who managed theatre while working in hotel, struggled for 21 years, now he's a star, owns fleet of cars, net worth is..
    • submenu-img5 Director-Producer duos we are eager to see reunite on screen
    • submenu-imgAnant Ambani-Radhika Merchant first anniversary: How Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son found his true love
    • submenu-img5 viral moments from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding that fans can't get enough of
  • India
    • submenu-imgRadhika Yadav case: After killing daughter, Deepak Yadav told his brother, 'I should be...'
    • submenu-imgNew twist in IIM-Calcutta rape case, victim's father makes SHOCKING claim, rejects rape allegations, says, 'fallen from autorickshaw...'
    • submenu-imgWho was Surendra Kewat? BJP leader shot dead in Bihar days after chilling murder of Gopal Khemka
    • submenu-imgMajor update on bullet train: Japanese bullet train won't run on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route? New report claims...
    • submenu-imgMeet Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai attack trial against Ajmal Kasab, nominated to Rajya Sabha
  • Education
    • submenu-imgMeet woman, who hails from Srinagar, left high paying job in Switzerland, cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., is one of the most beautiful IAS officer, she is...
    • submenu-imgMeet woman, daughter of bus conductor, who left medical career to become an IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt with AIR..., she is...
    • submenu-imgMeet woman, who cleared UPSC exam in her first attempt at the age of 21, becoming one of the youngest IAS, her AIR is..., her preparation strategy is...
    • submenu-imgUGC NET Result 2025 for June session expected soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, know where to check marks when announced
    • submenu-imgMeet Indian genius, class 12 topper who cracked IIT JEE, NEET at 17 in first attempt, currently pursuing...
  • Automobile
    • submenu-imgThis luxury car is first choice of Indians, even left BMW, Jaguar, Audi behind in sales, it is...
    • submenu-imgKia India unveils Carens Clavis: Check features, design changes, price and more; bookings open on...
    • submenu-imgTesla CEO Elon Musk launches most affordable Cybertruck, but it costs Rs 830000 more than older version, it is worth Rs...
    • submenu-imgPlanning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Prices set to rise by 4% from...
    • submenu-imgAudi launches Audi RS Q8 2025 in India: Know price, specifications and unique features
Advertisement
Headlines

'Told him I will get my 100...': KL Rahul admits role in Rishabh Pant's critical run-out at Lord's

Harmanpreet Kaur etches new chapter in Indian women's cricket, breaks huge record held by Mithali Raj

Elon Musk's company xAI issues apology over Grok's 'horrific' behaviour, here's what happened

Meet man who earns Rs 10791666 monthly, runs Rs 442000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 final: When and where to watch live in India, head-to-head record and more

Meet woman, who hails from Srinagar, left high paying job in Switzerland, cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., is one of the most beautiful IAS officer, she is...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra's BIG move days after achieving debt-free status, now plans to...

'That's a girl's girl': Viral video shows Gorilla pulling woman’s hair, jealous mate steps in dramatically

Radhika Yadav case: After killing daughter, Deepak Yadav told his brother, 'I should be...'

R Madhavan comments on Hindi-Marathi language row: 'I speak Tamil, I speak Hindi, I never had...'

The Traitors is scripted? Winner Nikita Luther makes big claims about Karan Johar's show, says she knew...: 'To favour certain..'

Wimbledon 2025: How much prize money will winner and runner-up of Grand Slam take home along with trophy?

Elon Musk ONCE AGAIN calls out President Donald Trump over alleged 'Epstein Files', says, 'Seriously...'

Virat Kohli effect? Jonathan Trott slams Shubman Gill's on-field 'acting' and confrontational captaincy at Lord's

Bad news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel loses Rs 54483 crore due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

New twist in IIM-Calcutta rape case, victim's father makes SHOCKING claim, rejects rape allegations, says, 'fallen from autorickshaw...'

Who was Surendra Kewat? BJP leader shot dead in Bihar days after chilling murder of Gopal Khemka

Couple’s energetic dance to Haryanvi song ‘Lamba Lamba Ghoonghat’ goes viral, netiezens say 'I don't want him if...'

Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash buys THIS cricket team, league to start from...

Bigg Boss 19: This singer to enter Salman Khan's show? Here’s what we know

EAM Jaishankar set to make first visit to China in 5 years, scheduled to meet..., will discuss...

Meet actress who made her debut with blockbuster, then gave 20 flops, sued her father; her name is...

IND vs ENG: Team India need to bowl out England at what score to secure win at Lord's?

Meet man who studied at IIT, faced over 70 rejections, now owns Rs 93500000000 crore empire, name is..., his business is...

Major update on bullet train: Japanese bullet train won't run on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route? New report claims...

Meet Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai attack trial against Ajmal Kasab, nominated to Rajya Sabha

This country has no hospitals, no births have been registered here in over 90 years due to..., name is...

Not Shubman Gill, KL Rahul sides with THIS star in ugly feud between India-England players at Lord's

Kushal Tandon's fan enters his house without permission: 'Today, something happened...'

This actress, who gave Rs 700-crore film, was beaten up after being touched inappropriately: 'He hit me...'

KL Rahul makes BIG claim, reveals why India fell short of taking lead against England

Chai entrepreneur Dolly Chaiwala opens franchise, claims it is 'India's 1st viral street brand', netizens question its uniqueness

Only a few people globally own world's most expensive credit card, it is given by invitation only and its spending limit is...

ECI makes SHOCKING claim, 'large number' of foreigners of THESE nations found in Bihar's voter list during electoral roll revision

India vs Pakistan: Neeraj Chopra to face Arshad Nadeem for 1st time since Paris Olympics at THIS league

Big blow to former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed, placed on indefinite leave by WHO due to...

VIDEO: Radhika Yadav's friend makes explosive claims about Tennis player's 'orthodox' family, says 'shamed her for...', watch

Ujjwal Nikam, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Sadanandan Master, Meenakshi Jain nominated to Rajya Sabha

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar buried in silence after family refused to accept her body

Drunk Audi driver runs over people sleeping on footpath in Delhi, arrested

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao dies in Hyderabad

After 15000 layoffs, Microsoft issues BIG statement for remaining employees, tells then to invest...

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara vs Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana: Who is more educated? Check their net worth, other details

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kashish Kapoor accuses house help of Rs 4 lakh theft, files FIR

Satellite internet services to launch in India soon, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal have secured..., check expected prices and other details

This is Gautam Adani's favourite film, doesn't star Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, lead character played by...

PM Shehbaz Sharif makes BIG statement on use of 'nuclear' weapons during India-Pak conflict, says, 'it is solely...'

Video: 40-year-old Russian woman found 'secretly' living in Gokarna cave in Karnataka with two young daughters due to..., watch

Ratan Tata was madly in love with this Bollywood actress, wanted to marry her, but...

Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant wedding photographer shares starstruck moment, talks about return to regular weddings, watch here

This neighbouring country of India unveils train faster than a plane, in just 7 seconds it can reach speed of..., name is...

This date in June is important for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance set to announce...

Columbia University to settle agreement with Donald Trump administration on restoration of 400 million USD funding, 'in talks' to pay...

Abdu Rozik arrested at Dubai airport? Bigg Boss 16-fame breaks his silence

Meet woman, daughter of bus conductor, who left medical career to become an IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt with AIR..., she is...

Bad news for Xi Jinping, as this Chinese neighbour deploys deadly US-made weapon that once caused massive loss to Russia

Bullet train big update: High-speed rail project from Delhi to Howrah gains momentum, check travel time, distance, stoppages, top speed to be...

Donald Trump intensifies trade war, slaps 30 percent tariffs on European Union, Mexico, effective from...

Meet top actress who once swept studio floors, cleaned vomit, was attacked outside her home; her daughter is...

IIM Calcutta issues statement after alleged rape incident on campus, says, 'We urge everyone to...'

When will Adani Group-developed Navi Mumbai airport be ready? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says...

Maalik box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao's gangster-drama shows good jump on Saturday, earns...

Good news for PF members, rule change lets you buy new home faster with withdrawal of up to...

Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi, their viral argument video: 'Aadmi bechara hota hai..' | Exclusive

Drama at Lord's! Shubman Gill unleashes on Zak Crawley, igniting sarcastic spat over England's delay tactics on day 3

Buying house in US? Viral post warns Indian H1B visa holders against it

Flight passengers in THIS country stranded for over 17 hours after drunk couple caught...

Viral video showing elderly security guard's wholesome moment with kids gets a 'like' from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, WATCH

'I still want to play Test cricket': Former India captain expresses desire for sensational comeback

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja scripts history, becomes first player in the world to achieve epic WTC double

US embassy's BIG warning to visa holders, says, 'Will revoke their visas if they don't...'

Ganga aarti performed on Canada’s Credit River, internet calls it 'mini Varanasi'

Will Donald Trump's tariffs affect iPhone prices in India? Answer is...

T20 World Cup 2026: Italy set to make historic debut, Netherlands seals spot in thrilling qualifiers

BIG statement by Pilots' Association on Air India crash probe report, says, 'We insist on...'

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik arrested at Dubai airport, he's been charged for...

'These are true treasures of...': Drone captures stunning moment as leopard crosses river after release

Air India plane crash report: US aviation regulator flagged fuel switch issues in 2018; airline says...

Meet woman who stood beside Aishwarya Rai in Miss India 1994, did 1st film with Akshay Kumar, later quit Bollywood to become monk due to...

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul scripts history at Lord's, achieves massive feat no other Indian opener has ever managed

'Don’t be surprised if...': Leopard caught standing upright like humans, viral video leaves internet in awe

CJI BR Gavai makes BIG statement on Indian legal system, says it is 'in bad need of...'

Lord meets Hitman! Bobby Deol's viral London selfie with Rohit Sharma breaks the internet

Zeenat Aman admitted to ICU due to health complications, director of her upcoming series shares health update: 'It was a moment of shock'

'Mahesh Bhatt Aamir Khan ko jhel nahi saka': Deepak Tijori reveals director quit THIS film due to Sitaare Zameen Par actor, he was replaced by..

Air India plane crash: Gaurav Taneja slams AAIB report, says ‘blame the dead pilots’

US President Donald Trump releases new tariff letters for THESE countries, they are...

FBI Director Kash Patel may soon resign; is it linked to Donald Trump? Report claims...

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant's 74 ends in run-out drama as KL Rahul nears century at Lord's

'Life is very unpredictable...': Mohammed Siraj explains emotional Diogo Jota tribute at Lord's

Meet Indian who studied at MIT, left OpenAI waiting, built Rs 20000 crore AI deal with Google, he is CEO of...

This is world’s most expensive handbag, once used by..., now sold for a whopping Rs...

Russia wins Rs 172 crore deal with Pakistan, beats China, signs agreement with Islamabad to restore...

Watch: Virat Kohli's sweet gesture when asked 'where is Anushka?' during charity event in London goes viral

Ashish Chanchlani has 'finally' found love? His romantic photo with Elli AvRam leaves netizens puzzled: 'Date hai ya collab'

Meet woman, who cleared UPSC exam in her first attempt at the age of 21, becoming one of the youngest IAS, her AIR is..., her preparation strategy is...

Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of national capital; check IMD forecast here

Days after gunfire on Kapil Sharma's cafe, Khalistani terrorist threatens comedian, says, 'Canada is not your...'

'Had it been in India...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'British media' over Shubman Gill vs umpire ball-change row during Lord's Test

Ravi Kishan reveals why he replaced Sanjay Dutt in Son of Sardaar 2: 'I was stressed and...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Told him I will get my 100...': KL Rahul admits role in Rishabh Pant's critical run-out at Lord's

'Told him I will get my 100...': KL Rahul admits role in Rishabh Pant's critical

Harmanpreet Kaur etches new chapter in Indian women's cricket, breaks huge record held by Mithali Raj

Harmanpreet Kaur etches new chapter in Indian women's cricket, breaks huge recor

Elon Musk's company xAI issues apology over Grok's 'horrific' behaviour, here's what happened

Musk's xAI apologises over Grok's 'horrific' behaviour, what happened

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What happens to your body if your drink ghee coffee everyday for 3 months?

What happens to your body if your drink ghee coffee everyday for 3 months?

'Kabhi ghar pe maachis bhi nahi thi': Meet outsider who managed theatre while working in hotel, struggled for 21 years, now he's a star, owns fleet of cars, net worth is..

'Kabhi ghar pe maachis bhi nahi thi': Meet star who struggled for 21 years

5 Director-Producer duos we are eager to see reunite on screen

5 Director-Producer duos we are eager to see reunite on screen

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Elon Musk's company xAI issues apology over Grok's 'horrific' behaviour, here's what happened

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has issued an apology after its chatbot Grok generated several controversial posts on the social media platform X earlier this week. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 13, 2025, 05:18 PM IST

Elon Musk's company xAI issues apology over Grok's 'horrific' behaviour, here's what happened
Musk, who also owns X, acknowledged the issue saying Grok had been "too compliant" to user prompts.

TRENDING NOW

World's richest person Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has issued an apology after its chatbot Grok generated several controversial posts on the social media platform X earlier this week. Grok put out a series of X posts that were anti-Jew and glorified the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. "We deeply apologise for the horrific behaviour that many experienced," the AI firm said in a statement. According to xAI, the incident was triggered by a flawed system update that was active for 16 hours and exposed Grok to user-generated posts on X. The posts included those containing extremist views, which Grok mirrored in its responses, as per the statement.

What else did xAI say?
xAI said in its statement, "Our intent for @grok is to provide helpful and truthful responses to users." It added, "We have removed that deprecated code and refactored the entire system to prevent further abuse...We thank all of the X users who provided feedback to identify the abuse of @grok functionality, helping us advance our mission of developing helpful and truth-seeking artificial intelligence."

What comments did Grok make?
Grok came up with a series of antisemitic posts on X earlier this week. In one since-deleted post, the AI chatbot referred to itself as "MechaHitler." In another, it accused someone with a Jewish surname of "celebrating the tragic deaths of white kids," referring to the devastating Texas floods. The chatbot commented, "Classic case of hate dressed as activism - and that surname? Every damn time, as they say." It also wrote: "Hitler would have called it out and crushed it."

How has Musk reacted?
Musk, who also owns X, acknowledged the issue saying Grok had been "too compliant" to user prompts. Responding to a post, Musk said: "Grok was too compliant to user prompts. Too eager to please and be manipulated, essentially. That is being addressed." Grok was launched in January this year and has been involved in controversies over its responses previously as well.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash buys THIS cricket team, league to start from...
Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash buys THIS cricket team, league
IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts history, England star breaks Rahul Dravid's all-time Test catch record
Joe Root scripts history, England star breaks Rahul Dravid's all-time Test catch
Watch: Virat Kohli's sweet gesture when asked 'where is Anushka?' during charity event in London goes viral
Watch: Virat Kohli's sweet gesture when asked 'where is Anushka?' goes viral
UK's F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala to finally fly home next week? Reports claim...
UK's F-35 fighter jet stuck in Kerala to finally fly home next week? Reports...
Who was Surendra Kewat? BJP leader shot dead in Bihar days after chilling murder of Gopal Khemka
Who was Surendra Kewat? BJP leader shot dead in Bihar days after...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What happens to your body if your drink ghee coffee everyday for 3 months?
What happens to your body if your drink ghee coffee everyday for 3 months?
'Kabhi ghar pe maachis bhi nahi thi': Meet outsider who managed theatre while working in hotel, struggled for 21 years, now he's a star, owns fleet of cars, net worth is..
'Kabhi ghar pe maachis bhi nahi thi': Meet star who struggled for 21 years
5 Director-Producer duos we are eager to see reunite on screen
5 Director-Producer duos we are eager to see reunite on screen
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant first anniversary: How Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son found his true love
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant first anniversary: How Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’
5 viral moments from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding that fans can't get enough of
5 viral moments from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE