Elon Musk changes Twitter’s bluebird to ‘Doge’ icon, netizens begin meme fest

Representational Image

Twitter has a new logo now. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has made a significant change by displacing the classic Twitter blue bird emblem. The infamous "Doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency now serves as the social media platform's emblem or logo in place of the bluebird.

The "Doge" meme appeared on users' Twitter usernames in the early hours of Monday, and they immediately began tweeting nonstop about it. Soon after, the self-styled "Doge" caricature of the well-known Dogecoin cryptocurrency was tweeted by billionaire Elon Musk, who implied that the blue bird Twitter logo was an outdated image and the current one was presumably this meme.

Several users are making memes on Twitter's new ‘Doge’ caricature. Let's check it out.

The most entertaining outcome is the most likely — Chairman (@WSBChairman) April 3, 2023

ChatGPT-4 giving elon musk the greatest compliment of all time pic.twitter.com/Ig26N4JYjD — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) April 3, 2023

GOAT — YourPOP (@Yourpop8) April 3, 2023