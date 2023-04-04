Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Elon Musk changes Twitter’s bluebird to ‘Doge’ icon, netizens begin meme fest

On the web version of Twitter, users became aware of the "doge" meme, which is a play on the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency's name.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

Elon Musk changes Twitter’s bluebird to ‘Doge’ icon, netizens begin meme fest
Representational Image

Twitter has a new logo now. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has made a significant change by displacing the classic Twitter blue bird emblem. The infamous "Doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency now serves as the social media platform's emblem or logo in place of the bluebird.

The "Doge" meme appeared on users' Twitter usernames in the early hours of Monday, and they immediately began tweeting nonstop about it. Soon after, the self-styled "Doge" caricature of the well-known Dogecoin cryptocurrency was tweeted by billionaire Elon Musk, who implied that the blue bird Twitter logo was an outdated image and the current one was presumably this meme.

Several users are making memes on Twitter's new ‘Doge’ caricature. Let's check it out. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
Photos that prove Ishita Advani is as fashionable as her sister Kiara Advani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.