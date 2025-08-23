Elon Musk challenges Bill Gates' Microsoft with AI company 'Macrohard,' here's what it is

Musk has toyed with the idea of Macrohard for a long time now, even making public comments about it. In 2021, he had posted on X: "Macrohard >> Microsoft." Last year, he reshared that post after a major Microsoft outage disrupted services for millions of users around the world. Read more here.

Billionaire Elon Musk has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture to challenge the software dominance of Microsoft. Musk announced the company Macrohard on his social media platform X on August 22. "Join @xAI and help build a purely AI software company called Macrohard. It’s a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real," he wrote in a post. Explaining the idea behind the firm, Musk said AI could possibly simulate an entire software company, highlighting that firms such as Microsoft do not produce any physical hardware themselves.

What products and services will Macrohard deal in?

According to filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Musk's company xAI applied for a trademark for "Macrohard" earlier this month. The application outlines a range of AI-driven products and services that Macrohard could provide over time. Those include "downloadable computer software for the artificial production of human speech and text" and "downloadable computer software for designing, coding, running, and playing video games using artificial intelligence."

Has Musk mentioned anything about Macrohard previously?

Musk has toyed with the idea of Macrohard for a long time now, even making public comments about it. In 2021, he had posted on X: "Macrohard >> Microsoft." Last year, he reshared that post after a major Microsoft outage disrupted services for millions of users around the world. Besides, he has also engaged in social media spats with Microsoft chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella. With the launch of Macrohard, Musk continues to expand his versatile portfolio of companies, which includes the carmaker Tesla, xAI, X Corp, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink.

Why did Elon Musk name his new company Macrohard?

Musk's new venture's name Macrohard is a wordplay on the software giant Microsoft.

What will Macrohard do?

Musk has described Macrohard as a "purely AI" software company, which is expected to launch a range of products and services over time.

Which other companies does Musk own?

Musk, the world's richest man, owns numerous major companies including Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink.