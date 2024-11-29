The post also alleged that the tech giant was actively hiring 'unqualified queer and black people' to fill roles in their video game projects and had an executive mandate against 'crusty old white dudes.'

The world’s richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has questioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella over allegations concerning the company's recruiting procedures. The allegation was made in an unsubstantiated post on X that Microsoft's games division excluded white applicants from employment.

Additionally, the message claimed that the tech giant had an executive directive against "crusty old white dudes" and was deliberately hiring "unqualified queer and black people" to fill roles in their video game projects.

This statement seems to respond to a tweet that Josh Sawyer, the director of the well-known video game Fallout, shared. In it, he said that there were "too many crusty white dudes in this field" and urged Black artists to seek out job assistance and portfolio evaluations. Ian Miles Cheong, an influencer and podcaster, alerted Musk to the tweet.

"Um, Satya Nadella, this is illegal...." Musk responded by identifying Nadella in his article.

"Raise your hand if you're not a white man and you buy video games," wrote Kelly Lombardi, the global president of Microsoft's Xbox marketing team, in a post that Cheong also highlighted. (I don't mean to offend white men. Minorities in the game industry are still having to fight to be recognised.

Responding to it, Cheong wrote, "The Global Head of Marketing at Xbox/Microsoft wants you to know that if you're a white male dude, the company doesn't want you or care about you."

Microsoft is yet to respond to the allegations.