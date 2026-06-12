Elon Musk becomes world's first trillionaire after SpaceX records biggest-ever IPO

Musk, already the richest person in the world, achieved the milestone after the initial public offering (IPO) price of SpaceX shares climbed from USD 135 to USD 150. Musk had become the wealthiest person on the planet after surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2021.

Elon Musk on Friday became the world's first trillionaire after shares of his rocket company SpaceX surged on their first day of trading on the stock market. Musk, already the richest person in the world, achieved the milestone after the initial public offering (IPO) price of SpaceX shares climbed from USD 135 to USD 150. Musk had become the wealthiest person on the planet after surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2021 as shares of his automotive company Tesla soared.

SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Musk in 2002, made its debut on the Nasdaq after pricing 556 million shares at USD 135 each, raising approximately USD 75 billion. According to CNN, the company's shares opened at around USD 150 and climbed further during trading, reaching USD 165 - about 22 percent above the IPO price. The surge in the stock price pushed SpaceX's valuation above USD 2 trillion, making it the sixth-largest publicly traded company in the United States by market capitalisation, behind Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

The SpaceX IPO is reported to be the largest on record, surpassing the 2019 listing of Saudi Aramco, which raised just under USD 30 billion. The USD 75 billion opening is nearly three times the size of the Saudi oil giant's market debut. According to CNN, Musk's estimated wealth now exceeds the combined fortunes of several of the world's wealthiest persons, including Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Why did SpaceX go public?

According to Musk, SpaceX went public to raise money for its lofty ambitions to put satellites and data centres in space and to eventually establish a colony of people away from the Earth. "Whoever you are watching this, SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the moon, take you to Mars and ultimately beyond," Musk said in a statement.