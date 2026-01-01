FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure

Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark strategic and economic gains

Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'

Viral video: Arjun Bijlani suffers grave loss at start of 2026, Rise and Fall winner's father-in-law passes away after..., actor breaks down at funeral

Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...

ODIs on 'life support' without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Ex-India star warns BCCI of bleak 50-over future after Ro‑Ko

After WPL 2026 pull-out, RCB's Ellyse Perry stuns fans with game-changing performance in Women's Super Smash

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with 'fresh beginnings', represents..., check significance

Faridabad Horror: Rape case survivor suffers deep injuries, know 5 major updates

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 70 crore, caused loss of 97%, earned only..., movie was pulled down from cinemas in 6 days, it is...

BUSINESS

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure

Elon Musk’s brain–computer interface (BCI) company Neuralink is preparing to take a major step forward in 2026, after moving forward from a limited human trial earlier. The company plans to mass-produce its first brain implantable device.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 06:58 PM IST

Elon Musk’s brain–computer interface (BCI) company Neuralink is preparing to take a major step forward in 2026, after moving forward from a limited human trial earlier. The company plans to mass-produce its first brain implantable device, marking a significant milestone in the race to merge human brains with machines. The process is aimed for a complete automation and to enable advanced brain implants to reach a greater number of people. The process will help patients suffering with paralysis or serious neurological conditions.

Elon Musk gave the update while responding on X to a post talking about Neuralink’s growth during 2025. Talking about future plans, he explained that the company aims to move beyond limited production. “Neuralink will start high-volume production of brain-computer interface devices and move to a streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026,” Musk said.

In the same post, Musk also acknowledged that by the end of this year, the entire process of implanting these chips will be automated.

Neuralink’s Blindsight implant that is designed to give vision to those who are completely blind, will also undergo its first patient trial in 2026. The implant is designed to create visual perception in people who have lost vision by sending signals straight to the part of the brain that processes sight (the visual cortex), as long as that brain region is still functional.

The device consists of a tiny microelectrode array implanted in the brain’s visual cortex. It receives visual information from an external camera and stimulates neurons so the user can interpret what they “see.” The technology can prove to be evolutionary in the field of human cognition.

Neuralink's automated surgical plan aims to include all and everyone to adopt BCI technology and remove inhibitions around it. Musk further said, “Device threads will go through the dura, without the need to remove it. This is a big deal.” Dura refers to the tough outermost membrane enveloping the brain and spinal cord. 

