Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

‘Will try my best to be heads down’: Elon Musk amid controversial affair rumours with Google co-founder’s wife

Elon Musk was recently embroiled in another controversy, this time involving the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

‘Will try my best to be heads down’: Elon Musk amid controversial affair rumours with Google co-founder’s wife
Elon Musk, Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk often finds himself at the centre of attention when it comes to controversies and rumours regarding his personal life. This time, rumours of him having a brief affair with the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin have sparked a row.

Dismissing the rumours and expressing his disappointment, Elon Musk talked about how the amount of attention on him is “supernova” and that he is planning to be “heads down” and focused on work so that he can do “useful things for civilization.”

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks :( Will try my best to be heads down and focused on doing useful things for civilization.”

 

 

This comes just a day after media reports claimed that Musk had a brief affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. After the rumours, reports said that Brin has instructed his advisers to sell investments in Musk's companies after learning about the affair.

Denying all claims, the Tesla CEO wrote on Twitter, “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

The controversy comes in the backdrop of the legal battle between Twitter and Elon Musk over the USD 44 billion deal between the two for the ownership of the company, after which Musk reportedly backed out of the transaction.

Further, Elon Musk has also alleged that Twitter has been making “misleading” statements about him to hurt his image, through a number of fake accounts. Twitter, in turn, sued the SpaceX founder for reportedly violating the deal struck between the company and him, according to the court proceedings. 

READ | Elon Musk’s alleged affair with Sergey Brin’s wife sparks memefest, funny reactions

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EC to start campaign to link Aadhaar with voter ID from August 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.