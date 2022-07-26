‘Will try my best to be heads down’: Elon Musk amid controversial affair rumours with Google co-founder’s wife

Elon Musk, Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk often finds himself at the centre of attention when it comes to controversies and rumours regarding his personal life. This time, rumours of him having a brief affair with the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin have sparked a row.

Dismissing the rumours and expressing his disappointment, Elon Musk talked about how the amount of attention on him is “supernova” and that he is planning to be “heads down” and focused on work so that he can do “useful things for civilization.”

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks :( Will try my best to be heads down and focused on doing useful things for civilization.”

The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks :(



Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

This comes just a day after media reports claimed that Musk had a brief affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. After the rumours, reports said that Brin has instructed his advisers to sell investments in Musk's companies after learning about the affair.

Denying all claims, the Tesla CEO wrote on Twitter, “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

The controversy comes in the backdrop of the legal battle between Twitter and Elon Musk over the USD 44 billion deal between the two for the ownership of the company, after which Musk reportedly backed out of the transaction.

Further, Elon Musk has also alleged that Twitter has been making “misleading” statements about him to hurt his image, through a number of fake accounts. Twitter, in turn, sued the SpaceX founder for reportedly violating the deal struck between the company and him, according to the court proceedings.

