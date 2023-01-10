Edtech Unicorn upGrad's CEO Arjun Mohan steps down after 3-year stint (Photo: LinkedIn/Arjun Mohan)

Arjun Mohan, chief executive officer (CEO) of upskilling platform upGrad, has stepped down from his post. His exit comes nearly after his three-year stint at the firm.

In a LinkedIn post, he wrote, "After almost 3 years at the helm, I have decided to move out of upGrad. While I look back on the years at UpGrad, I feel happy about the incredible company we have built which helped so many working professionals upskill."

"The aspects of growth and other metrics were just outcomes of giving the customers what they aspired for. All thanks to the stellar team which trusted me and rallied behind me; we were able to breach quite a few milestones," he added.

Mohan’s departure comes at a time when upGrad is cutting marketing costs and becoming profitable, Reuters reported. Earlier, he worked with edtech major BYJU’S for over 11 years till 2020.

The firm’s biggest expense in FY22 was on advertising and promotions, for which the company spent Rs 393 crore in FY22. Earlier the firm had announced it would hire more than 1,400 people between November 2022 and March 2023 in India and for offices outside.

