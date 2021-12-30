Edible oil prices slashed by Rs 30, govt tells companies to pass on benefits to customers

Just before the new year, there is news that will provide significant relief to the people suffering from rising inflation. The government has drastically cut the prices of edible oil. After this deduction, the government has talked to the companies and issued clear instructions to them that the customers should get the benefits of the price reduction by the government.

The prices of edible oil have been cut by Rs 30-40, after which, the Department of Food and Public Distribution Secretary Dr Sudhanshu Pandey has asked the state governments to ensure the sale of oil in their states at MRP. For this, instructions have been issued to take effective steps.

Pandey said that the import duty of cooking oil has been reduced to almost zero. After the change in import duty, oil prices have come down by 15% to 20%. Following this move, a reduction of Rs 30-40 has been seen in the prices of all brands of oil.

The government has directed the companies to ensure that the full benefit of the reduction in prices is passed on to the customers. Along with this, instructions have also been given to print the revised MRP on oil packets or bottles or any container. Pandey also said that the prices of edible oils will see a further reduction.