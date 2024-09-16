This Shark Tank judge still uses Zomato coupons, says, 'I get excited about Rs 40…’

The investor on the show Shark Tank India is reported to have a personal wealth of Rs 41 crores

The Shark tank judge Radhika Gupta has come out as a pioneer who has taken Edelweiss Asset Management to great heights. She manages a total asset of Rs 1 lakh crore which includes mutual funds and other investment products for this fast-growing company, and she is the CEO of this company. She has also been an investor on the show Shark Tank India and is reported to have a personal wealth of Rs 41 crores.

Nonetheless, having achieved a great deal of success and amassing a fair amount of wealth, Radhika is still fairly pragmatic when it comes to spending. During a recent Money & Mental Health podcast episode, she opened up about one of her quirkiest traits: her love for small savings. “I like coupons which give forty rupees off on Zomato,” she said as she demonstrated how much every rupee means to her.

This is evident in Gupta’s case, since she is very economical in her spending, something that can be attributed to her background and the kind of upbringing that she received. She had classmates who were more privileged when they were young, and this made her experience some form of financial instability at the beginning of her life. ”When I graduated from college and people would say ‘Oh you don’t have a fancy handbag,’ I would feel insecure about it,” she recalled.

She also went further and said, “I can’t bring myself to buy a luxury car,” yet she is in a position to do so. “I believe that cars are a bad investment,” Gupta said, which is why she does not buy expensive cars.