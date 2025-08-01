ED summons Anil Ambani over Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate called Reliance Group Chairman and Managing Director Anil Ambani in for questioning on August 5. In relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged loan fraud case involving Rs 17,000 crore by his company, the business mogul has received an ED summons.

The summons was issued days after the investigation team examined businesses connected to Mr. Ambani and found several documents and computer accessories in various places.