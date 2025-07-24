ED conducts raids at businesses linked to Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani’s residence was not searched. The ED teams from Delhi and Mumbai visited premises linked to some of his group companies. What is the investigation related to?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at several locations linked to Anil Ambani’s companies in Mumbai. This comes just days after the State Bank of India (SBI) classified Reliance Communications and its promoter-director Anil Ambani as ‘fraud’.

While Ambani’s residence was not searched, the ED teams from Delhi and Mumbai visited premises linked to some of his group companies. The probe is related to alleged money laundering by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group companies.