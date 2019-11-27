Economic growth may have come down but there won't be recession: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said economic growth may have slowed but there is no recession yet and India's GDP growth between 2014-2019 was at 7.5%.

Responding to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the issue of slowing economic growth, Sitharaman said "there is no recession yet, there will not be recession ever."

"I will place on record every step being taken," she said in response to Opposition's charge that the economy was in a state of recession.

Comparing the gross domestic product (GDP) figures of NDA-1 with the UPA-2, Sitharaman said, "India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was at 6.4% at the end of 2009-2014, whereas between 2014-2019 it was at 7.5%."

"If you are looking at the economy with a discerning view, you see that growth may have come down but it is not a recession yet, it will not be a recession ever," the finance minister said.

Not satisfied with her reply, opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha.

For the first quarter of 2019-20, GDP grew with the rate of 5%, the lowest in six years. The GDP data for Q2 is likely to be released on Friday.