Economic boost for India: Country’s per capita income doubles since 2014-15, spike in average salary

In a major win for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, the per capita income of India has seen a major boost in the past nine years, from 2014-15. This can further lead to an increase in taxpayers and economic growth in the country.

Since 2014-15 when the NDA government came to power at the Centre, the nation`s per capita income has doubled to Rs 1.72 lakh.

According to National Statistics Office (NSO) data, the per capita income in terms of net national income, in current prices, was Rs 1,72,000 in 2022-23, showing a growth of 15.8 percent over the previous year.

This is almost double Rs 86,647, which was the per capita income in 2014-15. According to the NSO data, per capita income at the current prices was estimated at Rs 1,27,065 and Rs 1,48,524 respectively for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

This shows that there has been a consistent rise in per capita income. In the third quarter of the current fiscal, India`s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a growth of 4.4 percent, which was lower than the growth of 6.3 percent seen in the second quarter of 2022-23.

As quoted by PTI, Development economist Jayati Ghosh pointed out that the distribution of income is critical and said, “You are looking at GDP in current prices, but if you account for inflation, the increase is much less.”

This means that despite the growth in the per capita income of India, the increase in income remains confined to just the top earners in the country. The economist further said, “Most of this increase has accrued to the top 10 percent of the population. By contrast, median wages are falling, and possibly even lower in real terms.”

