Easing Financial Management through Balance Sheet Approach with Vyapar App

Financial Management is something that most businesses struggle with these days. But, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) tend to struggle the most because of the lack of human resources or resources in general. In addition to that, MSMEs also struggle with raising funding for their businesses because their finances are not managed well. Irrespective of how they are seeking funding, banks, or investors, the first thing that they will be asked to submit is their balance sheet.

A balance sheet is a type of financial document where all the assets and liabilities of the said business are laid down. They are also known as ‘statement of financial position’ or ‘statement of financial condition’. It’s a great way to understand the company’s financial situation and analyse its financial forecast. It also helps MSMEs strategise their next steps and see which direction their business is heading towards in the future. The benefit of using a balance sheet is that you can detect any issues in the cash flow and identify mishaps much beforehand as a business owner. Many countries use the balance sheet to understand which category your business comes under, so there are many uses for this financial document.

Despite that, not many business owners, especially those new to the business world who don’t understand how to manage their finances, find it very hard to go about the process. This is where Vyapar App’s balance sheet templates come into the picture. Vyapar App was launched in 2016, and since then, they have helped umpteen MSMEs liberate themselves from accounting difficulties.

They’ve recently launched their new set of balance sheet templates that any MSME business owner can use. The team at Vyapar App understands that it’s pretty hard to identify what to add to the balance sheet and how to work with them, which is why they have created templates for all kinds of businesses. Whether you’re a startup, small business, not-for-profit organisation, self-employed or an MSME business owner, you can directly go to their website and download their ready to use templates. In addition, keeping in line with the different software their users use regularly, they have made these templates available in varying formats. From Google Docs to Microsoft Word, to Microsoft Excel to even PDFs, they have it all.

The balance sheet format has all that you need to include, such as current assets, current liabilities, fixed assets, long term liabilities and even owner’s equity. As a business owner, all you have to do is enter the information and save the file. This information will help you evaluate the capital structure of your business and have all the information in hand.

With Vyapar App’s balance sheet templates, doing business and analysing your business’s financial health will become easier with time. If you’re looking to do the same, you can access their templates on their main website for free – Vyapar App Balance Sheet Format.

-Brand Desk Content