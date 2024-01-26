Twitter
Business

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti purchases property worth Rs 993400000 in Gurugram

According to documents seen by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the sale deed was executed on November 24, 2023 and Pitti paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.95 crore for the deal.

IANS

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

EaseMyTrip Co-founder Rikant Pitti has bought a commercial property worth about Rs 99.34 crore in Gurugram.

According to documents seen by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the sale deed was executed on November 24, 2023 and Pitti paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.95 crore for the deal.

The 4,050 sq metre commercial property is located near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram’s Sector 32, according to reports.

Pitti last year bought a Lamborghini Urus Perfomante and shared pictures on his LinkedIn page, claiming it to be India’s first owner of the SUV.

In October last year, MakeMyTrip group CEO Rajesh Magow reportedly purchased a 6,428 sq ft apartment in DLF Magnolias for about Rs 33 crore.

Earlier this month, EaseMyTrip, headquartered in the national capital, opted to halt all flight bookings to the Maldives. This decision came in response to derogatory remarks made by now-suspended ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stemming from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

“In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation,” the Co-founder and CEO, Nishant Pitti, wrote on X.

Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip was founded by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti, and Prashant Pitti.

