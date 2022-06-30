Ease of doing business ranking: Which states have been named top achievers?

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu are the seven states categorised as ‘top achievers’ in ease of doing business rankings released by the government on Thursday.

The list is based on the implementation of the business reform action plan (BRAP) 2020, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The government has also categorised some states as ‘Achievers’ in the ranking which includes Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The broader aim of the exercise is to boost investor confidence, foster a business-friendly climate and augment the ease of doing business across the country by introducing an element of healthy competition through a system of assessing states based on their performance in the implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP).

The ‘Aspires’ category too includes seven states, including Assam, Kerala and Goa. Other states in this section are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

In the category of emerging business ecosystems, there are 11 states and UTs, including Delhi, Puducherry and Tripura.

Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are the other states and UTs in this section.

The commerce and industry ministry has this time changed the system of ranking by making it category-based - top achievers, achievers, aspires, and emerging business ecosystems - against the earlier practice of announcing ranks.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said the difference between various states/UTs was so little that it did not make sense to rank them but rather put them in various categories.

The BRAP 2020 includes 301 reform points covering 15 business regulatory areas, such as access to information, single window system, labour and land administration.

118 new reforms were included to further augment the reform process. Sectoral reforms with 72 action points spread across nine sectors like trade license, healthcare, legal metrology, and cinema halls were introduced for the first time to expand the scope of the reform agenda.

The DPIIT, since 2014, has been assessing states/UTs based on their performance in the implementation of prescribed reforms in the BRAP exercise.

So far, assessments of states/UTs have been released for the years 2015, 2016, 2017-18, 2019 and 2022.

