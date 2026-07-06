E20 rollout faces consumer pushback, experts suggest road ahead

With progress on E20 for energy security, experts agree the transition will only succeed with clear communication, regulatory clarity, and measures that build consumer trust.

With growing scrutiny over E20 rollout, the government and automakers, including Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and Hyundai, defended that the fuel is safe for compatible vehicles. Even Mahindra recently clarified that its petrol models are safe to run on the higher ethanol blend, noting that older vehicles may see only minor drops in mileage or performance. Together, automakers and the government are trying to address customer concerns more directly and clearly.

Despite these clarifications aimed at addressing customer concerns, public sentiment on the rollout remains negative.

E20 Rollout: Progress made, but clarity needed, says expert

In a LocalCircles survey, 53% called the govt’s handling “disastrous” or “ineffective”, and only 13% gave a positive rating. 66% said mileage dropped by more than 10%, 45% reported more repairs and wear, and 31% want the option to return to E0/E10 fuel despite higher prices.

Experts believe that the consumers deserve complete clarity on vehicle compatibility, fuel quality, and the transition roadmap, ensuring that India's clean mobility and energy security objectives remain firmly on track. Dr C.K. Jain, President, Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA), called India’s 1.5% to 20% ethanol blending progress a win for energy security, while mentioning that the future success depends on policy consistency, consumer choice, and government-industry collaboration.

"India's ethanol blending programme reflects years of consistent policy implementation and coordinated efforts across government and industry, witnessing remarkable progress as blending levels increased from a meagre 1.5% to 20% in 10 years. This has delivered tangible outcomes in reducing crude-oil dependence and strengthening India's energy security," notes Dr Jain.

Acknowledging consumer concerns on fuel compatibility and performance, experts stressed that continued collaboration, clear communication, and consumer choice will be key for a smooth transition.

Kushal Mittal, Vice President, All India Distillers' Association (AIDA), expresses concern that consumers deserve complete clarity on vehicle compatibility, fuel quality, and the transition roadmap. "These are legitimate expectations and must be addressed through transparent communication. The Government has taken an important step in this direction through the recent media briefing held at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Saturday," points out Mr Mittal.

Going forward, Mittal believes that govt-industry collaboration and a phased, science-based E20 rollout can help build balanced consumer confidence with India’s clean energy and mobility goals. "The objective should not be to create a divide between sustainability and consumer interest, but to advance both together," he adds.

Further, experts note that globally, countries like Brazil, UK took decades to transition to ethanol-blending, and hence the adoption in India must be a 'calibrated approach'.

Brazil reached E27 with flex-fuel vehicles and strong awareness. The US mandates clear fuel labelling and ethanol blends only for compatible vehicles. European countries still offer multiple fuel grades to protect older vehicles.

Sivakumar Ramjee, Executive Director, Nangia Global, said global examples like Brazil, the US and UK show that fuel transitions take decades and succeed on consumer confidence, not just blending targets. "A fuel transition succeeds when consumers have confidence that cleaner fuels will not compromise vehicle performance, warranty protection or insurance coverage," he adds.

Meanwhile, ICICI Lombard and other insurers confirmed that using E20 petrol will not invalidate motor insurance or lead to claim rejection.

Legal experts: Focus on disclosure and consumer protection

From a legal perspective, experts said that without clear labelling, compatibility norms, insurance clarity and consumer trust, the E20 transition could create confusion.

Delhi High Court Advocate Vinita Sejwal said while the government has clarified that E20 won’t void motor insurance and matches global practices, concerns over vehicle compatibility and long-term performance still need clear, timely answers.

Sai Teja, Advocate, Delhi High Court, stressed that the core issue with the E20 transition today is consumer uncertainty. Many vehicle owners don’t know if their vehicles are compatible, how prolonged use will impact performance, or who will be liable if damage occurs. Without clarity, this could lead to disputes between manufacturers, retailers, and insurers that leave consumers stuck in the middle.

"The government can bridge this gap by ensuring mandatory and uniform fuel labelling at every retail outlet, requiring manufacturers to provide unambiguous compatibility disclosures, and encouraging insurers to clearly state how fuel-related claims will be assessed," adds Teja.

To build trust, Sai Teja recommends mandatory uniform fuel labelling at pumps, clear model-wise compatibility disclosures from automakers, transparent insurance guidelines on fuel-related claims, and a strong grievance redressal mechanism.

Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris, said the legal middle ground on E20 is clear: mandate stronger disclosures at fuel stations, give model-wise compatibility guidance from manufacturers, and use a phased rollout that preserves consumer choice where needed. He said insurance should cover E20 unless misuse is proven, balancing climate goals with consumer protection. "The correct position is that fuel blend alone should not void cover unless a policy expressly excludes misuse or material non-disclosure," he adds.