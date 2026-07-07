Can E20 fuel in E10 vehicles deteriorate fuel hoses, seals? Here's what study says

According to the ARAI report, E20 fuel caused rubber parts like fuel hoses, gaskets, seals and O-rings to wear out faster on an E10 vehicle. Details inside.

Amid growing negative public sentiments around the government's push for E20 fuel, a report by the Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI) sparked concerns. The report states that using the 20% ethanol-blended fuel in E10-compliant vehicles showed that the rubber parts of fuel-system components can deteriorate.

E20 fuel wears a fuel-system component in an E10 vehicle: ARAI

The ARAI findings on impact on E10 vehicles say that E20 works fine in many engines and doesn’t harm metal parts. But in some E10 vehicles, it can damage rubber fuel parts and may hurt mileage. Some engines also showed issues in long tests. The ARAI study has been a reference point for the government and vehicle manufacturers on the issue

According to the ARAI report, E20 fuel caused rubber parts like fuel hoses, gaskets, seals and O-rings to wear out faster on an E10 vehicle. The report said these parts “may need replacement”. It also showed that engine test results were mixed, as for 4-wheelers, one test, a BS-IV engine ran fine on E20. In another test, a BS-VI turbo engine had problems after 265 hours.

One car company tested for 400 hours and found no issue, while another company tested for 809 hours and found “thermomechanical failure” of the exhaust valve. That means the valve cracked or warped due to heat and pressure. However, experts involved in vehicle testing said that generally engine durability tests are carried out for 2,000 hours.

Meanwhile, engine durability tests conducted by three two-wheeler manufacturers found no issue. The “performance is acceptable with E20 fuel”, as on all vehicles tested, the study found E20 had no adverse impact on metallic components or the vehicle itself. It noted that the vehicle tailpipe emissions with E20 were within the legislative limits on E10-compatible vehicles.

It had also concluded that the fuel consumption of vehicles with E20 increased 2-6% compared to E10. However, the percentage increase in fuel consumption varies vehicle to vehicle. The evaporative emissions were also within the legislative limit with E20, and the startability and drivability performance were “ok with E20”.

E20 rollout sparks concern

The Government has clarified that the automobile industry has been aligning vehicles with prescribed ethanol-blending standards. Use of approved E20 fuel does not automatically void the manufacturer's warranty merely because ethanol-blended petrol is used, as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Ethanol blending is a scientifically designed, internationally accepted fuel formulation implemented ( In countries such as Brazil ) under India's Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. It is governed by established fuel quality standards and is not fuel adulteration.

Extensive testing previously by ARAI, Indian Oil R&D and IIP has found no significant engine durability or performance issues with E20 in older vehicles. Millions of vehicles have been operating on E20 since 1st April 2025 (Pan rollout of E20) without any evidence of engine failure attributable to the fuel, the Ministry further said.

(With inputs from ANI)