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E100, E85 now fuels on paper, not roads; experts warn of maze in infra, standards, rollout

Experts believe Govt recognising E100 and E85 as primary fuels is the end of the regulatory roadblock; however, flags demand, infra and the real consumer side are missing. Details here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

E100, E85 now fuels on paper, not roads; experts warn of maze in infra, standards, rollout
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The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, formally recognising E100 (pure ethanol), E85, and Hydrogen-CNG as primary automotive fuels.  The government has proposed it as part of its strategy to cut dependence on imported petroleum. “The draft notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways marks a progressive and forward-looking step for India’s biofuel ecosystem. The formal inclusion of E85 and E100 in emission norms is a strong policy signal that the country is ready to move beyond E20 and embrace higher ethanol blends in a structured and regulated manner,' says Dr. C.K. Jain, President, Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA). 

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New fuel rules to strengthen the agri-value chain, spur investment in grain ethanol

"For the grain-based ethanol industry, this development opens up significant opportunities to scale production, drive investments, and contribute more meaningfully to India’s energy security and decarbonisation goals. It also reinforces confidence among stakeholders across the value chain, from farmers to fuel producers and automobile manufacturers.

Higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100 will significantly enhance demand for surplus grains, thereby strengthening farm incomes and creating a more resilient agri-value chain," adds Mr Jain.

New rules end uncertainty for ethanol cars

The All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA) called it the biggest policy shift since the Ethanol Blending Programme began, saying the new compliance framework removes regulatory hurdles and gives OEMs a legal path to mass-produce Flex-Fuel Vehicles that run entirely on ethanol. "The notification provides the legal "Identity Card" for E100 by creating a dedicated compliance annexure. This removes the regulatory uncertainty that previously prevented automobile manufacturers from launching vehicles that run entirely on ethanol.

Mr. Vijendra Singh, President, AIDA, stated: “For years, ethanol was seen only as a blending agent. By legally recognising E100 as a primary fuel, the government has provided the distillery industry with the long-term certainty needed to scale up production. We are now ready to power India’s transport sector independently of foreign oil.”

"India’s clean energy mobility transition has taken a decisive step forward with the proposed draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), formally enabling higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100," writes Bharati Baja, Deputy Director AIDA, on her LinkedIn page. She stresses that the amendment importantly strengthens regulatory certainty for industry stakeholders. "It provides clarity for Automotive manufacturers on vehicle design and certification, Fuel producers on long-term demand signals and Investors on the stability of India’s biofuel policy direction," she explains.

Coordinated action crucial to translate E100 rules into scale

She notes, "As India moves forward, coordinated action across policymakers, industry, and automotive stakeholders will be crucial. Harmonisation of fuel standards, vehicle regulations, pricing frameworks, and infrastructure development will determine how effectively this opportunity is translated into scale." "The draft rules give E100 and Hydrogen-CNG official 'Type Approved' status as automotive fuels, creating a legal launchpad for OEMs to mass-produce and certify Flex-Fuel Vehicles. AIDA says this will sharply cut crude oil imports to boost India’s energy sovereignty and macroeconomic stability, while high-blend ethanol serves as a key tool to meet Net Zero climate commitments," she added.

According to Asgar Naqvi, Partner – Government & Public Sector Advisory, Nangia & Co LLP, this move meaningfully advances India’s energy security agenda by reducing the country’s structural dependence on petroleum imports at a moment when geopolitical tensions continue to exert significant pressure on global crude oil markets. 

He highlights how the transition to higher ethanol blends will necessitate purpose-built blending facilities, corrosion-resistant storage systems and a modernised fuel dispensing network capable of handling high-concentration ethanol fuels safely and at scale. "This presents a compelling opportunity for Public-Private Partnership frameworks to drive investment which will create infrastructure assets that serve both national energy goals and long-term commercial interests," says Mr Naqvi.

Taken together, this is precisely the kind of forward-looking, multi-stakeholder policy that India needs as it navigates the twin imperatives of economic resilience and energy transition, adds Mr Naqvi. 

 

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