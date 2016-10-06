E-commerce sales to touch Rs 11,000-13,000 cr in October: RedSeer

Headlines

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Meet one of India's richest bankers with Rs 9.75 crore salary; know his education, qualification, job roles and more

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Jailer showcase: Nelson's film brings vintage Rajinikanth with badass character, bombastic action sequences

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

HomeBusiness

Business

E-commerce sales to touch Rs 11,000-13,000 cr in October: RedSeer

Driven by festive offers and discounts, e-commerce companies are likely to surpass all sales and expectations in October, stated RedSeer Consulting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2018, 03:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Driven by festive offers and discounts on their platforms, e-commerce companies are expected to register transactions worth Rs 11,000-13,000 crore ($1.7-1.9 billion) in October, a report said.

"E-tailers are likely to surpass all sales expectations in the ongoing festive sale days and for the month of October 2016 as a whole...as a result of the bumper sales performance of e-tailers, the gross Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for e-tailing industry is likely to be Rs 6,500-7,700 crore ($1-1.2 billion) for the ongoing festive week (October 1- 6)," research firm RedSeer Consulting said in its report.

It added that almost 35-40 million units are expected to be sold in this six-day period. "Driven by this strong festive week performance, the industry GMV for the entire festive month of October 2016 is expected to be Rs 11,000-13,000 crore ($ 1.7-1.9 billion) or $20-23 billion in annualised run-rate terms," it said.

RedSeer had earlier pegged the industry GMV at $1.5-1.7 billion for October or $18-20 billion for the year. "These latest forecasts reflect the stronger than expected sales performance of e-tailers across categories. This sales performance comes at a critical period for Indian e-tailers, as growth in the sector had stagnated over the last couple of quarters," RedSeer said.

The annualised GMV for e-commerce companies had fallen 5-10% in the second quarter of 2016. Amazon.in's festive sale had started from October 1 and closed on Wednesday. Its rivals, Flipkart and Snapdeal, which started rolling out festive offers from October 2, will end their sale on Thursday. The US-based e-tailer said sales on its platform in India grew three-fold compared to last year to over 15 million units during its five-day festive sale.

Similarly, on Tuesday, Flipkart said it had crossed a "historic first" for an e-commerce company in India, crossing Rs 1,400 crore sales on its platform in a single day. Industry experts are of the view that these companies may announce more such festive sale days closer to Diwali. The e-commerce companies had made significant investments in ramping up products on their platforms as well as delivery and logistics capabilities to ensure the operations run smoothly.

Both Snapdeal and Flipkart have said they have created about 10,000 temporary jobs each, especially in logistics and supply chain to meet the surge in demand. "Our research shows that the ongoing festive sales week has proved to be a tremendous success for e-tailers. Customers, both regular shoppers and first-timers, have come online to shop in millions, from across the length and breadth of the country," RedSeer Consulting CEO Anil Kumar said.

He added that as a result of this bumper sales performance, the industry is on track to deliver the single biggest month for Indian e-tailing sector ever in October 2016. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bloodstained car, abandoned groceries: Curious case of missing Army soldier in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Meet Palak Mittal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

Supermoon visible in India today? Know when and how to observe stunning celestial event

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE