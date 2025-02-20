He revealed that he had reached out to the Microsoft CEO after discovering that he had signed up as a subscriber for his newsletter.

Indian-origin YouTuber Dwarkesh Patel was stunned when he received a reply within 4 minutes to his cold email to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Patel wasn't entirely certain that it would catch the attention of the Microsoft CEO to get him on his podcast. Surprisingly, not only did Nadella read his email, but he also responded to it in four minutes, agreeing to be featured on his podcast. Patel runs the Dwarkesh Podcast and previously featured interviews with tech moguls such as Mark Zuckerberg and Tony Blair.

"Would you be interested in coming to my podcast? Previous guests include Mark Zuckerberg, Tony Blair and IIya Sutskever," Patel wrote in the email, to which Nadella replied, " "Hi, Dwarkesh. Your pod is super! I would love to". Patel sent the email at 3.25 pm on a Saturday. Nadella responded at 3.39 pm.

Sharing the incident on X, Patel wrote, "Kids, don't underestimate the power of a cold email." In his recent episode featuring Nadella, Patel revealed that he had reached out to the Microsoft CEO after discovering that he had signed up as a subscriber for his newsletter. Check out his tweet here:

Kids, don't underestimate the power of a cold email.



(From @Microsoft's YouTube channel - link below) pic.twitter.com/TyqXMiTjZk — Dwarkesh Patel (@dwarkesh_sp) February 19, 2025

Who is Dwarkesh Patel?

He is an Indian-origin YouTuber and podcaster who interviews influential people from the tech and AI fields. The 24-year-old lives in San Francisco, US. His family had moved from India after his father, a doctor, sought an H1-B visa and was assigned positions in rural America. Patel was reportedly only nine at the time. He started his podcast during the Covid pandemic, and since then, has featured eminent tech leaders including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He has 642K subscribers on YouTube and 97.1K followers on X.

READ | NHAI clarifies on new FASTag rules, says customers can recharge...