Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs...

The Dh2.1-billion commercial tower, named after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, “SHAHRUKHZ by Danube” has been completely sold on its launched day. This is significant as it continues the dominance of Dubai's high-end property market.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 08:01 PM IST

    The Dh2.1-billion commercial tower, named after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, “SHAHRUKHZ by Danube” has been completely sold on its launched day. This is significant as it continues the dominance of Dubai's high-end property market. 

    All about Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan 

    The 55-storey premium commercial tower in Dubai is being built by Danube Properties and is located on Sheikh Zayed Road. This is the world’s first commercial property to be named after a Bollywood actor. It has been sold for more than Rs 5,000 crore, with pre-bookings surpassing initial estimates.  

    The tower covers more than one million square feet of built-up area, while the unit prices began at Dh2 million, with the development including 488 units. The tower will be constructed on Sheikh Zayed Road and is expected to be completed in 2029. 

    “This overwhelming response is a clear reflection of the project’s unmatched value — from its prime location with seamless access to Dubai's key destinations, to its world-class amenities and thoughtfully crafted design inspired by global luxury standards. Every element of this tower was envisioned to offer a lifestyle that stands apart, and the demand we witnessed confirms that we have delivered something truly exceptional to the market,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Properties. 

    Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the launch event, said, “To see a project of this scale in Dubai carry my name is both an honour and a reminder of how generosity and vision can come together. Dubai has always embraced me with warmth — it’s a city built on courage, imagination, and the belief that nothing is impossible.” 

    How much is property demand in Dubai? 

    Dubai's commercial property market is experiencing a surge in demand, with sales rising 31% to Dh30.38 billion in Q3 2025, driven by the office sector's strong performance and increasing property values across various districts, according to CRC Property's Q3 2025 Market Report.  

