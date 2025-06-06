Burj Khalifa is the tallest building built in the world. It is located in Dubai, Burj Khalifa. It is the epitome of luxury, but do you know that the 'secret' of its strength has an Indian connection. Shocking right? Let's dig deeper into this.

Burj Khalifa is the tallest building built in the world. It is located in Dubai, Burj Khalifa. It is the epitome of luxury, a stay at one of its largest penthouse can cost you a staggering AED 102,000,000 (approximately Rs 2 billion), the most expensive residence in the world. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. But do you know that the 'secret' of its strength has an Indian connection. Shocking right? Let's dig deeper into this.

About Burj Khalifa

This world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, is built at a height of about 828 meters from the ground, and is visible from about 100 kilometers away. It was constructed in 2009 and officially opened in 2010. It took 6 years to construct this, as construction began in 2004. The chief designer of this skyscraper is Adrian Devaun Smith, and it was earlier named a Burj Dubai, but was later renamed to Burj Khalifa in honour of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Burj Khalifa's engineering and architecture was handled by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill of Chicago, known for building Sears Towers in Chicago, also one of the tallest buildings. It was actually constructed by Samsung C&T of South Korea. Samsung C&T group has also built Petronas Towers and Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Taipei 101 in Taipei, Taiwan and Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The cost of building Burj Khalifa was approximately $1.5 billion.

Burj Khalifa, which has 163 floors, cost around Rs 20 thousand crore. The price of a 1 BHK flat in this building is around Rs 4 crore today. For a 4-minute advertisement on its display, the cost is around Rs 2.33 crore.

India's role in its strength?

But do you know that Ratan Tata's TATA company has an important role in burj khalifa, from its construction to keeping it cool in the desert heats.